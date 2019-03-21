TOTAL S.A.: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Regulatory News:

TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings Mars 20, 2019 2,641,873,274 2,761,648,853

A total number of 2,799,879,393 voting rights are attached to the 2,641,873,274 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

38,230,540 voting rights attached to the 38,230,540 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at Shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

