TOTAL S.A.: Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings
Mars 20, 2019
2,641,873,274
2,761,648,853
A total number of 2,799,879,393 voting rights are attached to the
2,641,873,274 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical
voting rights'), including:
-
38,230,540 voting rights attached to the 38,230,540 Total shares held
by TOTAL S.A. that cannot be exercised at Shareholders' meetings
pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210
of the French Commercial Code.
