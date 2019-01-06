Log in
TOTO : to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/06/2019 | 05:03pm EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/TOTO/

Company:   TOTO
Booth/Stand: Sands Expo #42342
Event: CES 2019
Jan 8 - 11, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, US
Web:

http://www.totousa.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/TOTOAMERICAS

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/TOTOUSA

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/totousainc

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/toto-usa/

 

About TOTO

TOTO USA is headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, which was established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO, Ltd., in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world’s largest manufacturer of bathroom fixtures and fittings with $5.2 billion dollars in annual sales (as of March 2018). For over 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. For more information, consumers may visit www.totousa.com or call 1.888.295.8134, Option 5. Follow TOTO on Twitter (@TOTOUSA) and become a TOTO fan on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.