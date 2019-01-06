TOTO : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/TOTO/
About TOTO
TOTO USA is headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global
Group, which was established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO, Ltd., in
Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world’s largest manufacturer of bathroom
fixtures and fittings with $5.2 billion dollars in annual sales (as of
March 2018). For over 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in
innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that
enhance the luxury bathroom experience. For more information, consumers
may visit www.totousa.com
or call 1.888.295.8134, Option 5. Follow TOTO on Twitter (@TOTOUSA) and
become a TOTO fan on Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005123/en/