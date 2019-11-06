TOTVS : Conclusion of Bematech International Corporation Sale - Notice to the Market

TOTVS S.A.

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3; "TOTVS"; or "Company"), in addition to the Notice to the Market of July 2, 2019, informs to have concluded on this date, together with its controlled company TOTVS Large Enterprise Tecnologia S.A. (formerly known as Bematech S.A.), the sale to Reason Capital Group LLC., of the hardware operation developed in the international market through Bematech International Corporation ("BIC"), for the amount of USD 5,000,000.00 (five million US Dollars), subject to certain post-closing adjustments, pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement executed among the parties.

São Paulo, November 6th, 2019

