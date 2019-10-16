TOTVS : Disclosure of Interest Filing (Constellation) - Notice to the Market

Atendimento às disposições da Instrução CVM nº 358/02 (Art. 12)

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("TOTVS" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, hereby informs that it received today a correspondence from the shareholder CONSTELLATION INVESTIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA ("Constellation"), as attached, informing that the shareholding interest held by nonresident investors and funds managed by Constellation reached less than 5.00% of the Company's shares.

Constellation have also informed that the funds do not intend to change the control nor the administrative structure of the Company.

São Paulo, October 16th, 2019

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

