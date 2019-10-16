TOTVS : Disclosure of Interest Filing (Constellation) - Notice to the Market

Atendimento às disposições da Instrução CVM nº 358/02 (Art. 12)
TOTVS S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("TOTVS" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, hereby informs that it received today a correspondence from the shareholder CONSTELLATION INVESTIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA ("Constellation"), as attached, informing that the shareholding interest held by nonresident investors and funds managed by Constellation reached less than 5.00% of the Company's shares.
Constellation have also informed that the funds do not intend to change the control nor the administrative structure of the Company.
São Paulo, October 16th, 2019
Gilsomar Maia Sebastião
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations
Phone: + 55 (11) 2099-7773/7097/7089/7105
ir@totvs.com
http://ir.totvs.com/
