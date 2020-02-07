TOTVS : Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest (Itaú Unibanco S.A) - Notice to the Market

Atendimento às disposições da Instrução CVM nº 358/02 (Art. 12)
TOTVS S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
DISPOSAL OF RELEVANT OWNERSHIP INTEREST
TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("TOTVS" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby informs that it received today a correspondence from ITAÚ UNIBANCO S.A. ("Itaú"), informing that on February 5th, 2020 the total of investment funds managed by Itaú, in the context of its asset management activity, reached 4.9625% of the Company's shares.
Itaú have also informed that the funds do not intend to change the control nor the administrative structure of the Company.
São Paulo, February 7th, 2020.
Gilsomar Maia Sebastião
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
