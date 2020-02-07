Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TOTVS : Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest (Itaú Unibanco S.A) - Notice to the Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 10:53pm EST

Atendimento às disposições da Instrução CVM nº 358/02 (Art. 12)

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

DISPOSAL OF RELEVANT OWNERSHIP INTEREST

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("TOTVS" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/2002, hereby informs that it received today a correspondence from ITAÚ UNIBANCO S.A. ("Itaú"), informing that on February 5th, 2020 the total of investment funds managed by Itaú, in the context of its asset management activity, reached 4.9625% of the Company's shares.

Itaú have also informed that the funds do not intend to change the control nor the administrative structure of the Company.

São Paulo, February 7th, 2020.

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations

Phone: +55 (11) 2099-7773/7097/7089/7105

ir@totvs.com

http://ir.totvs.com/

Disclaimer

TOTVS SA published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 03:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:55pTesla Shanghai factory to resume production on February 10, authorities to assist - government official
RE
10:55pAYALA LAND : Philippines' Ayala Land files for country's first REIT offer
RE
10:53pConsumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
RE
10:53pTOTVS : Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest (Itaú Unibanco S.A) - Notice to the Market
PU
10:51pPROPETRO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ProPetro Holding Corp. - PUMP
BU
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS OPRA, WBK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pBAOZUN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baozun Inc. - BZUN
BU
10:51pMEDMEN Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MedMen Enterprises Inc. - MMNFF
BU
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS FSCT, MAT, TCNNF, WBAI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:50pRaab wants 'ambitious' trade deal with Japan
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD. : KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD : Announces Details of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conferen..
2ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. : Eric Sprott Announces Intent to Sell 0.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty on Jerritt Can..
3EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Consumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
4LYFT, INC. : Uber and Lyft take different roads in search of profit
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group