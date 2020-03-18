TOTVS : Impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic - Notice to the Market

Atendimento às disposições da Instrução CVM nº 358/02 (Art. 12)

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3; "TOTVS"; or the "Company") hereby informs to its shareholders and the market in general that it has been taking preventive and mitigating measures in line with the guidelines determined by health authorities in order to minimize any impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, with regard to the safety of its participants (TOTVERS) and the continuity of its operations.

We highlight especially the following measures already adopted by the Company:

Creation of a Crisis Committee to daily monitor and assess the progress of COVID-19 status, the possible impacts thereof and measures required to be adopted by the Company;

Adoption of home office for all its units ;

Suspension of international travel and restriction of domestic travel; and

Implementation, with our health care company, of a 24-hour telephone service to support all TOTVERS.

We remain watchful and assessing the potential impacts arising from the evolution of COVID-19 to adopt additional measures that may be necessary. It is also worth mentioning that TOTVS' business model has a recurring level of revenue above 75% of its total revenues, in addition to a large dispersion of its customer base, sector diversification, as well as geographic diversification within the Brazilian territory and a solid cash position.

We will keep the market informed of any relevant events and/or procedures that may be adopted and/or have any significant impact on our operations as a result of this situation.

São Paulo, March 18th, 2020

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

