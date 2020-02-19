Log in
TOTVS : News released in the media - Notice to the Market

02/19/2020 | 08:37pm EST

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

We are transcribing below the query sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") to TOTVS S.A. ("TOTVS" or "Company"), through Official Letter 103/2020 SLS ("Official Letter") of February 18, 2020, as part of the Cooperation Agreement signed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM"):

"The news report published by the Valor Econômico newspaper on February 18, 2020, entitled "Totvs reforça área financeira e atrais investidor" [Totvs reinforces financial area and attracts investors] states, among others, that Totvs may grow in the range of 20% in 2020, more than double the 8% growth registered in 2019, when net revenue came to R$2.3 billion.

We require clarifications about the aforementioned item by February 19, 2020, with your confirmation or denial, as well as other information deemed important."

The news report mentions, within the context of the "TOTVS Day 2020" meeting with analysts and investors, that "with the acquisition of Supplier and Consinco, and the Company's organic growth, 20% is not something unthinkable."

As you know, in May 2019, the Company held a follow-on offering, raising R$1.1 billion to invest in acquisitions. In this regard, the Company acquired Supplier (disclosed in the Material Fact notice of October 28, 2019) and Consinco (disclosed in the Material Fact notice of December 27, 2019).

Revenues from these companies acquired, as mentioned in the respective Material Fact notices, jointly accounted for approximately 12% of the net revenue earned by TOTVS in fiscal year 2019. These revenues, if combined with the 8.1% organic growth registered by TOTVS in 2019 (as disclosed in the 4Q19 Earnings Release), reflect the trend informed.

Página 1 de 2

Hence, this statement is a conclusion based on information disclosed publicly by the Company as per applicable regulations, which was summed up during the event in question.

We remain at your disposal for further clarifications, if necessary.

São Paulo, February 19, 2020

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião

Chief Financial and

Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Department

Tel.: (11) 2099-7105 /7773/7097/7089

e-mail: ri@totvs.com/ website: http://ri.totvs.com

Página 2 de 2

Disclaimer

TOTVS SA published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 01:36:04 UTC
