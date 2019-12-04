TOTVS : VIP VII Corporate Membership Change - No More Related Party Agreement Settlement - Notice to the Market

TOTVS S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 53.113.791/0001-22
Company Registration (NIRE): 35.300.153.171
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3; "TOTVS" or "Company") hereby announces that, as per the Notice to the Market disclosed on October 16, 2013, the Lease Agreement with Condition Precedent and Other Covenants ("Lease Agreement") of October 16, 2013 between the Company and VIP VII - Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. ("VIP VII") to lease the property where the headquarters of TOTVS is located ("Property") no longer represents a Related-Party transaction due to the change in the ownership structure of VIP VII, according to the material fact disclosed by Credit Suisse Hedging- Griffo CV., as administrator of CSHG Real Estate - Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário - FII, today. We also inform that the Lease Agreement remains in force without any changes.
São Paulo, December 4th, 2019
Gilsomar Maia Sebastião
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
