TOXIC TRADE: Illicit Destruction of Africa's Forests and Contamination of the US Market

A new report from the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) – Toxic
Trade: Forest Crime in Gabon and the Republic of Congo and the
Contamination of the US Market – documents how illegally
extracted African timber emerges as “eco-friendly”-marketed products in
America, deceiving unsuspecting US consumers. During a 4-year undercover
investigation, EIA uncovered the inner workings of one of Africa’s most
influential timber conglomerates – the “Dejia Group” – controlled by
Chinese mogul Xu Gong De. The report exposes a multitude of crimes
committed in the forests of the Congo Basin, and the network of corrupt
officials who enable illegalities and criminal activity.
According to EIA findings, the Dejia Group – which controls over 1.5
million hectares of forest in Gabon and the Republic of Congo – obtained
vast areas of forest through corrupt means; massively overharvested
concessions; exported US $80 million worth of logs in breach of national
law over a four year period; and evaded several millions of dollars in
taxes each year.
To make this corrupt business model work and ensure ongoing impunity,
the Group relies on well-placed political connections, such as Mr. Jean
Ping, who helped Dejia establish its strong foothold in the region, and
in turn allegedly had his Gabon presidential bid significantly funded by
Dejia affiliates; and also bribes, often to high-level government
officials. One of the directors of a Dejia Group affiliate in the
Republic of Congo told EIA investigators that a “suitcase full of cash”
sent to the former Congolese minister of Forest Economy, Mr. Henry
Djombo, ensured they would face no obstacles.
“Gabon recently has begun to crack down on illegal actors, but much
remains to be done. We urge the Republic of Congo to also hold these
companies accountable; and both countries to tackle the endemic
corruption that undermines domestic industry development and enables
rampant destruction of their forests,” said Lisa Handy, Director of
EIA’s Forest Campaign.
At least one client of the Dejia Group in the US, Evergreen Hardwood
Inc., has helped insert the illegal timber into the US supply chain.
Evergreen representative Mr. Jim Green explained to EIA undercover
investigators: “Everyone needs to be greased to make things work. I
don’t care, I understand that. That’s how it works. I do that. I do that
from here.” Green also said, “I’m not worried that you’re stealing from
a national park. I don’t care. I just need to have documentation in case
somebody accuses me and wants to look.”
Evergreen has imported thousands of tons of Dejia Group’s timber
products for more than 10 years, reselling to major US manufacturers,
including the Oregon-based company Roseburg. Dozens of family-owned
lumberyards and hardware chains such as Menards and Home Depot have sold
Roseburg’s products containing this African timber.
“The Dejia-Evergreen case demonstrates the need for US authorities to
routinely check due diligence systems, and to vigorously enforce the
Lacey Act,” Handy stated. “Otherwise, illegal timber will continue to
flow into the US, and American consumers will remain unwitting
supporters of devastating forest crime.”
The Dejia Group has also exported its products to other countries where
the importation of illegally sourced timber is a crime, including
France, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Greece.
Gabon and the Republic of Congo are two of the largest timber producers
in Africa. Together, they account for about 60% of the logging
concession area in the Congo Basin, and export roughly 80% of all timber
produced on the continent. Illegal and unsustainable logging has
profound impacts on habitats that are indispensable for the survival of
endangered species, including African forest elephants and apes.
Report, executive summary and videos are available here.
