TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER AND TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION ESTABLISH RENEWABLE ENERGY BUSINESS IN JAPAN

04/03/2020 | 09:19am EDT

Toyota Motor Corporation (head office: Toyota City; President and Representative Director: Akio Toyoda), Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (head office: Nagoya City; President & Director: Kingo Hayashi), and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (head office: Nagoya City; President & CEO: Ichiro Kashitani) have concluded an agreement to establish Toyota Green Energy LLP (Toyota Green Energy) to obtain and manage renewable energy sources in Japan and supply electric power from renewable energy sources to the Toyota Group in the future.

Toyota aspires to move toward a society where people, automobiles, and nature can coexist in harmony. Under the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 Toyota plans to reduce the environmental impact from automobiles to as close to zero as possible and at the same time engage in activities that contribute to the global environment and society. The clean energy to be supplied through this business is expected to reduce CO2 emissions from plants and other facilities to zero in the future and to contribute to the realisation of a low-carbon society.

Chubu Electric Power has been increasing the use of renewable energy in its drive to expand the scope of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) management and contribute to resolving issues relating to SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). By participating as a business partner in the activities of the Toyota Group to create a low-carbon society, the company will contribute to improving Japan's energy self-sufficiency rate and reducing CO2 emissions.

Toyota Tsusho has engaged in the renewable energy business for more than 30 years, developing and operating power stations, with a focus on wind and solar power generation. The company plans to make use of its expertise in management of the business in this project to foster the transition to a low-carbon society.

Going forward, Toyota Green Energy will achieve sustainable and competitive energy by maintaining sustainable practices through cost reductions and extending the lifespans of, and replacing, existing facilities.

Profile of Toyota Green Energy

Establishment July 2020 (planned)
Location 4-7-1 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture
Line of business Acquisition and management of renewable energy sources
Investment ratio Toyota Motor Corporation 50%, Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. 40%,

Toyota Tsusho Corporation 10%

Premised on Toyota Motor Corporation submitting amendment of its Articles of Incorporation to this year's General Shareholders Meeting in conjunction with entry into this business area.

Operation will start after obtaining the required approval.

Disclaimer

Toyota (GB) plc published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 13:18:03 UTC
