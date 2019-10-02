Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TPC Wire & Cable Acquires Pittsburgh Wire and Cable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:14pm EDT

Acquisition Expands Product Breadth and Deepens Market Reach

TPC Wire & Cable Corp. (TPC) announced today that it has completed the purchase of Pittsburgh Wire and Cable (PWC), Inc. located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PWC is a value-add stocking distributor of high end electrical solutions for the Video Inspection, Mining and Rail industries. This acquisition allows TPC to further penetrate new end user markets and expand on its current portfolio of high-performance wire and cable solutions.

In making the announcement, TPC President & CEO Jeff Crane explained, “A key aspect of our growth strategy is building onto our existing products and services by entering new markets where there’s a need to solve complex customer problems. PWC is a great fit with our current offering of interconnect solutions and we are excited to leverage resources to accelerate growth in these key markets.”

Of the transaction, PWC’s President, Jamie Carlowski stated, “Our focus has always been to provide our customers with quality products and exceptional service. The core values of TPC Wire & Cable complements our mission and will allow us to continue to grow the business for many years to come.” PWC Vice President, Aaron Colgan adds, “We are excited to combine our expertise with TPC and expand our offerings to provide the best possible solution to our customers.”

About TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

Founded in 1979, TPC is a leading designer and provider of high-performance wire, cable, connectors, assemblies, and accessories used in harsh, high cost-of-failure environments. TPC products are designed to withstand abuse from impact, abrasion, flexing, chemicals, and extreme temperatures, while exceeding customer performance specifications. The company’s dependable products outlast ordinary cable in the most difficult applications to reduce downtime and overall cost. TPC serves a variety of industries including the steel, automotive, industrial automation, utility, transportation, food & beverage, oil & gas, wood, pulp & paper and defense markets. For more information, visit tpcwire.com.

About Pittsburgh Wire & Cable

Established in 1992, PWC is a stocking distributor of industrial and commercial wire, cable and accessories. With an extensive inventory, strong industry partnerships and a rigorous quality management system, PWC has been able to maintain a consistently high level of service to its diverse customer base. PWC primarily serves the video inspection market as well as mining, rail and transit. For more information, visit pittsburghwire.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:44pBED BATH & BEYOND : Reports Results For Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter
PU
04:44pMERITOR : Announces Appointment of Aaron Bickford as Vice President of Aftermarket in North America
PU
04:44pLEVI STRAUSS : Form3
PU
04:44pGOLDEN GROWERS COOPERATIVE : Natural Gas Availability in Wahpeton is Vital
PU
04:44pRYERSON HOLDING CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pAssocia Community Management Corporation – New Jersey Selected to Manage Sun Ridge Owners Association
GL
04:42pSTERLING CONSTRUCTION CO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pE*Trade Joins Rivals in Cutting Commissions to Zero
DJ
04:42pFEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:41pCATHAY GENERAL BANCORP : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Website that allowed Huawei phones to install Google apps taken down
3STOXX 600 : U.S. wins backing for $7.5 billion of tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash
4Oil slides 2% as U.S. inventories build, weak economic data weighs
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook, Nike, GM, UPS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group