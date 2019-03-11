TPG Capital : Announces Acquisition of Goodnight Midstream

TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset
firm TPG, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to
acquire a majority stake in Goodnight Midstream, a leading midstream
produced water infrastructure company, for approximately $930 million.
TPG is acquiring the company from Tailwater Capital and private
investors. Existing shareholders, including management, will retain a
significant minority interest in the company.
Under the terms of the transaction, TPG Capital and existing
shareholders have agreed to commit additional equity capital to support
the continued growth of the business. With additional growth equity and
proceeds from committed debt financing, the company will have access to
more than $300 million of capital to fund continued expansion. The
transaction is expected to close in the second quarter and is subject to
customary closing conditions.
“Our business is focused on building long-term innovative and
cost-effective produced water solutions,” said Patrick Walker, CEO of
Goodnight Midstream. “Our piped systems save our customers money while
reducing the environmental impact of oil and gas production. I’m proud
of what our team has accomplished in eight years and look forward to
leveraging TPG’s strong network and expertise in the midstream space as
we continue to build the mission critical infrastructure required by our
world-leading E&P customers.”
Goodnight Midstream is a leading midstream provider of oilfield water
management infrastructure. Through an extensive network of more than 420
miles of dedicated produced water gathering and transportation pipelines
and more than 50 saltwater disposal wells, Goodnight Midstream gathers,
transports, and disposes more than 350,000 barrels of produced water per
day. With more than 800,000 dedicated gross acres and more than 1.4
million barrels per day of permitted water disposal capacity, the
company is well positioned to sustain high growth. Compared to
traditional trucking, the company’s pipeline infrastructure solutions
help minimize environmental impact and allow for safer, more reliable,
and cost-effective produced water transportation and disposal. Goodnight
Midstream operates in the Permian, Bakken, and Eagle Ford, the three
largest oil-producing basins in North America, through long-term
contracts with some of the most active producers in these regions.
“The team at Goodnight Midstream has created a differentiated approach
to providing produced water services through a dynamic midstream model,”
said Christopher Ortega, Partner at TPG Capital. “As the midstream water
sector continues to develop and mature, we believe the company is well
positioned to emerge as a leading provider of scale. We’re excited to
support the company through its next chapter of growth.”
TPG’s energy team has a long history of partnering with leading
companies and strong management teams across the energy value chain.
Focused on building strategic platforms with significant growth
potential, the team’s investments have included Discovery Midstream,
EnLink Midstream, Jonah Energy and Copano Energy.
BMO Capital Markets served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP
served as legal counsel to TPG Capital. Jefferies LLC acted as lead
financial advisor and Credit Suisse Securities (USA), LLC served as
joint financial advisor to Goodnight Midstream. Vinson & Elkins LLP
served as legal counsel to Goodnight Midstream.
About Goodnight Midstream, LLC
Goodnight Midstream builds and operates midstream oilfield water
infrastructure for oil and gas producers. The Company owns and operates
an extensive network of water gathering pipelines and saltwater disposal
wells focused on gathering, transportation, and disposing of produced
saltwater for its customers. Goodnight’s midstream approach minimizes
environmental impact and improves health and safety while lowering lease
operating expense and improving reliability for its customers. Goodnight
Midstream operates in the most active basins in the United States with
significant positions in the Permian Basin and the Bakken Formation as
well as an expanding footprint in the Eagle Ford Shale. For more
information, please visit www.goodnightmidstream.com.
About TPG
TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more
than $103 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin,
Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London,
Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul,
and Singapore. TPG's investment platforms are across a wide range of
asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate,
credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and
options for its investors while also instituting discipline and
operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of
its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com
