TPG : Capital to sell Transporeon Group to Hg

Transporeon Group (“Transporeon” or “the company”), a leading global
cloud-based business network for industrial logistics, today announced
that Hg has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority
interest in the company from existing investor TPG Capital (“TPG”), the
private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. Terms of
the transaction are not being disclosed.
Headquartered in Ulm, Germany, Transporeon is the leading cloud-based
logistics platform, linking manufacturers, retailers, and wholesalers
with logistics service providers via the largest network of its kind.
The group digitizes the entire logistics supply chain, providing
software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that connect a global network of
over 1,000 shippers and trading companies, almost 90,000 carriers, and
over 100,000 users in over 100 countries.
TPG invested in Transporeon in 2016. Throughout the partnership, TPG
supported management in expanding the company internationally, doubling
its investment into research and development, and growing its suite of
platform-enabled visibility, data and data-related products both
organically and through the acquisition of market intelligence provider
TIM Consult in 2018.
"We are delighted with the progress that Transporeon has made over
recent years,” said Marc-Oliver Simon, co-founder and CEO of
Transporeon. “Today we have one of the world’s leading networks for
logistics connectivity offering best-in-class execution, visibility, and
data products to more customers than ever before.”
"Our partnership with TPG has been hugely rewarding and their experience
in developing software companies has been very beneficial to
Transporeon’s continued momentum,” said Martin Mack, co-founder and CTO
of Transporeon. “We now look forward to working with Hg on the next step
of our journey.”
"In Transporeon we saw an opportunity to partner with a strong
management team to invest in a company that was well-positioned to
emerge as a leader in the rapidly growing supply chain technology space,
a sector that we’ve been closely following for many years,” said Malte
Janzarik, Partner at TPG Capital. “It has been a pleasure working with
the entire Transporeon team and we wish them all the best for the
future.”
TPG’s technology team invests across a variety of high-growth sectors
globally. Select current and past investments include C3 IoT, EverFi,
LLamasoft, Noodle.ai, Transplace, Wind River, and Zscaler.
About TPG
TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more
than $103 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin,
Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London,
Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul,
and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of
asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate,
credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and
options for its investors while also instituting discipline and
operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of
its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.
About Transporeon
Transporeon is the worldwide cloud platform for intelligent transport
logistics. Transporeon creates a digital connection between shippers and
their logistic partners and supports transparent and cost-efficient
goods flows across the globe. Transporeon also enables effective
communication and cooperation in the worldwide shipper and logistics
provider community through the digitalization of the entire
logistic-supply chain.
The business connects a global network of over 1,000 shippers and
trading companies, over 65,000 carriers (logistics and transport
providers, third party logistics providers, carriers and brokers) and
over 100,000 users in over 100 countries through a series of
software-as-a-service-solutions, currently in 24 languages.
Unique on the market, the solutions of the Transporeon Group include
onboarding, regular advice and support with multilingual customer
support. This guarantees an individual, customized solution for every
customer, improves the performance of the shippers/logistics providers
and lowers the costs with simultaneous optimization of the logistics
providers’ margins and reduction of CO2 emissions. The services of the
Transporeon platform are ISO-27001 certified. The group has
international offices in Europe, Russia, Asia and the USA. The
headquarters of the Transporeon Group is in Ulm (Germany).
www.transporeon-group.com
