TPG Sixth Street Partners : Opens Hong Kong Office

03/06/2019 | 09:31pm EST

TPG Sixth Street Partners (TSSP), a global finance and investment business with over $29 billion in assets under management, today announced the opening of a new office in Hong Kong and that Henry Tao has joined the firm as Head of TSSP China.

Mr. Tao joins TSSP from China Everbright Limited, where he founded and led the Capital Investment and Financing division. He will be co-leading TSSP’s efforts in China along with Markus Gloël, a senior member of TSSP’s European investment team who will be relocating to Hong Kong.

TSSP is in a strategic partnership with global alternative asset firm TPG, which has deep local roots and twenty-five years of regional experience having first invested in China in 1994.

Hong Kong is TSSP’s second office in the Asia Pacific region following the establishment of its Australia presence in 2013. The firm’s nine global locations include San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Dallas, Houston, Luxembourg, Melbourne and Boston.

About TPG Sixth Street Partners (TSSP)

TPG Sixth Street Partners (TSSP) is a global finance and investment business with over $29 billion in assets under management. Co-founded in 2009 by Managing Partner Alan Waxman and TSSP’s management team, the firm’s long-term oriented, highly flexible capital base allows it to invest across industries, geographies, capital structures and asset classes. TSSP focuses on partnering with businesses and management teams to create fully committed financing solutions. The firm also makes investments in both private and public companies and assets. TSSP is in a strategic partnership with TPG, the global alternative asset firm. For more information, visit www.tssp.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $103 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.


© Business Wire 2019
