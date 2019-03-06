TPG Sixth Street Partners : Opens Hong Kong Office

TPG Sixth Street Partners (TSSP), a global finance and investment
business with over $29 billion in assets under management, today
announced the opening of a new office in Hong Kong and that Henry Tao
has joined the firm as Head of TSSP China.
Mr. Tao joins TSSP from China Everbright Limited, where he founded and
led the Capital Investment and Financing division. He will be co-leading
TSSP’s efforts in China along with Markus Gloël, a senior member of
TSSP’s European investment team who will be relocating to Hong Kong.
TSSP is in a strategic partnership with global alternative asset firm
TPG, which has deep local roots and twenty-five years of regional
experience having first invested in China in 1994.
Hong Kong is TSSP’s second office in the Asia Pacific region following
the establishment of its Australia presence in 2013. The firm’s nine
global locations include San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong,
Dallas, Houston, Luxembourg, Melbourne and Boston.
About TPG Sixth Street Partners (TSSP)
TPG Sixth Street Partners (TSSP) is a global finance and investment
business with over $29 billion in assets under management. Co-founded in
2009 by Managing Partner Alan Waxman and TSSP’s management team, the
firm’s long-term oriented, highly flexible capital base allows it to
invest across industries, geographies, capital structures and asset
classes. TSSP focuses on partnering with businesses and management teams
to create fully committed financing solutions. The firm also makes
investments in both private and public companies and assets. TSSP is in
a strategic partnership with TPG, the global alternative asset firm. For
more information, visit www.tssp.com.
About TPG
TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more
than $103 billion of assets under management. For more information,
visit www.tpg.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005885/en/