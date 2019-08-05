TPK : To clarify media speculative reports about TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

To clarify media speculative reports about TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

2019-08-06

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/08/06

2.Company name:TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA

5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times and etc.

6.Content of the report:

The related statements about third quarter of

the company's revenue and operating profitability.

7.Cause of occurrence:NA

8.Countermeasures:

The news report above is merely market speculation.

Investors should make investment judgement cautiously to best protect

their own interests.

9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA