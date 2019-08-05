Log in
TPK : To clarify media speculative reports about TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

08/05/2019 | 11:20pm EDT

To clarify media speculative reports about TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

2019-08-06

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/08/06

2.Company name:TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA

5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times and etc.

6.Content of the report:

The related statements about third quarter of

the company's revenue and operating profitability.

7.Cause of occurrence:NA

8.Countermeasures:

The news report above is merely market speculation.

Investors should make investment judgement cautiously to best protect

their own interests.

9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

TPK Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 03:19:07 UTC
