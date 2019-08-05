TPK : To clarify media speculative reports about TPK Holding Co., Ltd.

To clarify media speculative reports about TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/08/06
2.Company name:TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Commercial Times and etc.
6.Content of the report:
The related statements about third quarter of
the company's revenue and operating profitability.
7.Cause of occurrence:NA
8.Countermeasures:
The news report above is merely market speculation.
Investors should make investment judgement cautiously to best protect
their own interests.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
