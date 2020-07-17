TPK will convene 2Q 2020 investor conference call
2020-07-09
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2020/07/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00PM (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
TPK will announce its financial results of 2Q 2020.
After the Investor Conference, the presentation
material will be posted on TWSE's Market Observation Post
System (MOPS) and TPK's website.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:No
