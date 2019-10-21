TPS Technical Publications Service S p A : AIM Conference Londra 21 10 2019.pdf

TPS GROUP

TPS GROUP AT A GLANCE

With more than 50 years of experience, TPS Groupstands among the most important companies in the

field oftechnical and engineering services for the aerospace and automotive industries.

Main capabilities include:

Technical publishing

ILS - Integrated Logistic Support

Maintenance training and certification

Electrical and Structural engineering

Process engineering

Software development and testing

System integration

Cost engineering

▪ Design and production of aeronautical medical and industrial systems New in 2019