TPS Technical Publications Service S p A : AIM Conference Londra 21 10 2019.pdf
10/21/2019 | 03:36am EDT
TPS GROUP
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
L O N D O N
O C T O B E R 2 0 1 9
H1 2019 Results and Strategic Guidelines
AGENDA
TPS Group
H1 2019 results
Dead Pixels acquisition
EMTB acquisition
TPS GROUP
TPS GROUP AT A GLANCE
With more than 50 years of experience, TPS Groupstands among the most important companies in the
field oftechnical and engineering services for the aerospace and automotive industries.
Main capabilities include:
-
Technical publishing
-
ILS - Integrated Logistic Support
-
Maintenance training and certification
-
Electrical and Structural engineering
-
Process engineering
-
Software development and testing
-
System integration
-
Cost engineering
▪
Design and production of aeronautical medical and industrial systems
New in 2019
-
Digital Content Management
-
Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality technical applications
-
Design, structural analysis and numerical Simulation for military & other specialty vehicles
TPS GROUP
GROUP STRUCTURE AS OF OCTOBER 2019
TPM Engineering S.r.l. merged into Satiz TPM S.r.l. in H1 2019
|
ICB S.r.l. to be
|
Dead Pixels S.r.l.
|
EMTB S.r.l.
|
fully merged
|
acquired in
|
acquired in
|
into TPS S.p.A.
|
March 2019
|
September
|
by H2 2019
|
|
2019
TPS GROUP
A STRONG GROWTH JOURNEY
TPS Group Consolidated Revenues, € m
CAGR: 24.08
+28%
19.09
14.60
|
3.12
|
4.15
|
4.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Consolidated EBITDA,
|
H1 2019 Actual:
|
|
|
|
|
€ millions
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
Revenues: €16.5 m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+68% vs. H1 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
EBITDA: €2.7 m
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+32% vs. H1 2018)
-
In order to support organic and inorganic business growth,TPS Group listed on the Italian stock exchangein March 2017
-
The proceeds of the listing also supported in 2017 the acquisitions ofICB S.r.l., an avionic software producer and aircraft system integrator, and Stemar Consulting S.r.l.,focused on cost engineering in the automotive industry
-
In order to diversify its presence in aerospace industry, in 2018 TPS acquiredSatiz TPM Group, specialized in technical services and engineering support for the automotive industry
-
-
In the same year, acapital increasewas launched and successfully completed, increasing thefree-floatand further strengthening the financial positionof the Group
-
In H1 2019, TPS Group took on boardDead Pixels S.r.l., an innovative start-up incubated by the Polytechnic University of Turin. The company is specialized in virtual realityand augmented reality technical applications
-
TPS Group relies on a highly experiencedmanagement teamand is supported by an advanced industrial management control systems, allowing for a smoothand efficient integrationof acquired companies within the Group
5
TPS GROUP
SOLID AND SUSTAINABLE FINANCIAL POSITION
|
TPS Group Consolidated Net Debt, € m
|
TPS Group Consolidated Operating Cash Flows , € m
0.330.14
6.18
CAGR:
+130%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.17
|
|
|
|
|
-7.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.90
|
|
|
|
Dec. 16
|
Dec. 17
|
Dec. 18
|
Jun. 19
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Includes ~€5 m cash inflow due to capital increase
Includes ~€0.4 m cash outflow due to 2018 dividend payment
A solid balance sheet supported by healthy operating cash flows enables potential future M&A opportunities
TPS GROUP
THE INTEGRATION OF SATIZ TPM GROUP
|
Revenues
|
EBITDA
|
Aerospace
|
Main customer
|
proforma
|
proforma
|
sector revenue
|
revenue
|
2018
|
2018
|
concentration
|
concentration
|
~€ 21.1 m
|
~€ 4.3 m
|
>85%
|
>60%
Standalone
|
~€ 32.1 m
|
~€ 5.7 m
|
<60%
|
<40%
|
|
|
|
A greater, stronger and more diversified TPS Group with huge industrial and operational synergies potential
7
AGENDA
TPS Group
H1 2019 results
Dead Pixels acquisition
EMTB acquisition
H1 2019 MILESTONES
|
✓Satiz TPM Group integration:
|
✓
-
New competences in theautomotive industry
-
Integration of people and processes within TPS Group organization structure
-
Integration of IT systems andgroup-widedigitalization push
Oil & Gas expansion effort:
-
Provide engineering and technical documentation services toOil & Gas equipment manufacturers
-
Set-upof a dedicated new facility in
Florence (Italy)
-
Strategic review of organizational structure into 4 business units:
-
-
Technical Publishing & Training
-
Engineering & Cost Engineering
-
Avionic Services & Information Technologies
-
Digital Content Management
-
Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality expansion effort:
-
-
ProvideVR/AR-based training experiences to aerospace and automotive clients
-
Acquisition ofDead Pixels S.r.l., an innovative start-up that focuses on the technical applications of VR and AR (e.g., Industry 4.0)
H1 2019 RESULTS
H1 2019 INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
-
Consolidated revenues: ~€16.5 m
-
-
+68% vs. H1 2018(H1 2019 does consolidate Satiz TPM Group results, acquired in October 2018)
-
Organic growth: +13% vs. H1 2019(on TPS Group perimeter ex-Satiz TPM Group acquisition)
-
Strong performance in bothtechnical publishing andengineering services
-
EBITDA: ~€2.7 m
-
-
+32% vs H1 2018(H1 2019 does consolidate Satiz TPM Group results, acquired in October 2018)
-
EBITDA Margin: 16.1%
-
Net income: ~€0.8 m
-
-
Decreasing by ~€0.2 m vs. H1 2018 due toextraordinary reorganizationand
Satiz TPM Group integration costs
H1 2019 RESULTS
H1 2019 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
-
Consolidated Net Debt: ~€(7.9) m
-
-
Improved by ~€0.9 mvs. December 2018, despite cash outflows of ~€0.4 m due to distribution of 2018 dividend
-
Cash & cash equivalentson hand:~€10.1 m (+1% vs. December 2018)
-
Gross financial debt:~€2.2 m (-27%vs. December 2018)
-
Net Working Capital: ~€10.2 m
-
-
Increasing byonly +4.5%vs. December 2018, despite organic revenue growth of +13%over the same period
-
Consolidated equity: ~€18.6 m
AGENDA
TPS Group
H1 2019 results
Dead Pixels acquisition
EMTB acquisition
DEAD PIXELS ACQUISITION
DEAD PIXELS AT A GLANCE
-
Dead Pixels S.r.lis an innovative start-up established in 2017 and incubated by the Turin
Polytechnic University's I3P(Incubatore Imprese Innovative), one of Italy's largest and best business incubators
-
The 4co-founders approached the Virtual Realityspace when developing a videogame conceptthat was accelerated by WCAP, Telecom Italia's open innovation hub
-
The company pivoted towardsindustrial applications of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality from 2018, after a collaboration withTPS Group for the design of a helicopter training and configuration program
-
The portfolio of Dead Pixels today includes projects developed in the following areas:
-
-
Industry 4.0: VR/AR experiences to enable safe training and remote maintenance
-
Marketing applications: immersive VR/AR tours enabling users to explore the environment that surrounds them and to interact with it
-
Systems architecture: 3D models of objects and 3D navigable applications
DEAD PIXELS ACQUISITION
ACQUISITION HIGHLIGHTS
-
TPS Groupacquired Dead Pixels in March 2019
-
80% of the share capitalof Dead Pixels has been acquired, ensuring a continuing participation in the company of the 4co-foundersas shareholders (each with a 5% share) and aligning the Group interests with the co-founders'
-
Dead Pixels operations have beenmoved to TPS Group Turin HQs
-
The acquisition will help TPS Group boosting its presence indigital servicesand supporting the technical and maintenance processes of its clients using new Augmented and Virtual Reality technology
-
The extensive and favorablemedia coverage of the acquisitionwill strengthen further the positioning of TPS Group as an aggregation platformfor innovative start-ups in the field of Industry 4.0 and digital applications
AGENDA
TPS Group
H1 2019 results
Dead Pixels acquisition
EMTB acquisition
EMTB ACQUISITION
EMTB AT A GLANCE
-
EMTB - Engineering Machinery Tooling Bolzano S.r.l.is an engineering company established in 1973 in Bolzano (Italy) and operating in the fields of:
-
-
Design, engineering services and prototyping ofdefence vehicles
-
Design and engineering oftransportation vehicles(e.g., trucks), agricultural machineryand other specialty vehicles(e.g., mining equipments, cableways)
-
Two strategically important locationsin Italy:
-
-
Bolzano, focused on defence and civilian transportation vehicles. Could serve as a potential base for expansion in the Austrian and German markets
-
Piacenza,focused on specialty vehicles, agricultural machinery and heavy trucks. Could potentially become TPS Group "headquarter" in the Italian Motor Valleydue to geographical proximity to the provinces of Modena and Bologna
-
EMTB has along-lasting experience in engineering innovation, as demonstrated by a recently patented concept of gearbox for agricultural machines
EMTB ACQUISITION
ACQUISITION KEY FIGURES
-
EMTB consolidated revenues 2018:~€3.2 m
-
EMTB consolidated EBITDA margin 2018:~18%
-
EMTB employees as of June 2019:32(complemented by 15+ external collaborators)
-
EMTB consolidated net debt as of July 31st, 2019: ~€0.0 m
-
Acquisition consideration:~€1.32 m, settled fully in cash
Via Olanda, 5
21013 Gallarate (VA)
ITALY
www.tps-group.eu
