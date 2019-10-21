Log in
TPS Technical Publications Service S p A : AIM Conference Londra 21 10 2019.pdf

10/21/2019 | 03:36am EDT

TPS GROUP

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

L O N D O N

O C T O B E R 2 0 1 9

H1 2019 Results and Strategic Guidelines

AGENDA

TPS Group

H1 2019 results

Dead Pixels acquisition

EMTB acquisition

2

TPS GROUP

TPS GROUP AT A GLANCE

With more than 50 years of experience, TPS Groupstands among the most important companies in the

field oftechnical and engineering services for the aerospace and automotive industries.

Main capabilities include:

  • Technical publishing
  • ILS - Integrated Logistic Support
  • Maintenance training and certification
  • Electrical and Structural engineering
  • Process engineering
  • Software development and testing
  • System integration
  • Cost engineering

Design and production of aeronautical medical and industrial systems

New in 2019

  • Digital Content Management
  • Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality technical applications
  • Design, structural analysis and numerical Simulation for military & other specialty vehicles

3

TPS GROUP

GROUP STRUCTURE AS OF OCTOBER 2019

TPM Engineering S.r.l. merged into Satiz TPM S.r.l. in H1 2019

ICB S.r.l. to be

Dead Pixels S.r.l.

EMTB S.r.l.

fully merged

acquired in

acquired in

into TPS S.p.A.

March 2019

September

by H2 2019

2019

4

TPS GROUP

A STRONG GROWTH JOURNEY

TPS Group Consolidated Revenues, € m

CAGR: 24.08

+28%

19.09

14.60

3.12

4.15

4.75

2016

2017

2018

2019

Consolidated EBITDA,

H1 2019 Actual:

€ millions

Revenues: €16.5 m

(+68% vs. H1 2018)

EBITDA: €2.7 m

(+32% vs. H1 2018)

  • In order to support organic and inorganic business growth,TPS Group listed on the Italian stock exchangein March 2017
  • The proceeds of the listing also supported in 2017 the acquisitions ofICB S.r.l., an avionic software producer and aircraft system integrator, and Stemar Consulting S.r.l.,focused on cost engineering in the automotive industry
  • In order to diversify its presence in aerospace industry, in 2018 TPS acquiredSatiz TPM Group, specialized in technical services and engineering support for the automotive industry
    • In the same year, acapital increasewas launched and successfully completed, increasing thefree-floatand further strengthening the financial positionof the Group
  • In H1 2019, TPS Group took on boardDead Pixels S.r.l., an innovative start-up incubated by the Polytechnic University of Turin. The company is specialized in virtual realityand augmented reality technical applications
  • TPS Group relies on a highly experiencedmanagement teamand is supported by an advanced industrial management control systems, allowing for a smoothand efficient integrationof acquired companies within the Group

5

TPS GROUP

SOLID AND SUSTAINABLE FINANCIAL POSITION

TPS Group Consolidated Net Debt, € m

TPS Group Consolidated Operating Cash Flows , € m

0.330.14

6.18

CAGR:

+130%

1.78

1.17

-7.02

-7.90

Dec. 16

Dec. 17

Dec. 18

Jun. 19

2016

2017

2018

Includes ~€5 m cash inflow due to capital increase

Includes ~€0.4 m cash outflow due to 2018 dividend payment

A solid balance sheet supported by healthy operating cash flows enables potential future M&A opportunities

6

TPS GROUP

THE INTEGRATION OF SATIZ TPM GROUP

Revenues

EBITDA

Aerospace

Main customer

proforma

proforma

sector revenue

revenue

2018

2018

concentration

concentration

~€ 21.1 m

~€ 4.3 m

>85%

>60%

Standalone

~€ 32.1 m

~€ 5.7 m

<60%

<40%

A greater, stronger and more diversified TPS Group with huge industrial and operational synergies potential

7

AGENDA

TPS Group

H1 2019 results

Dead Pixels acquisition

EMTB acquisition

8

H1 2019 RESULTS

H1 2019 MILESTONES

Satiz TPM Group integration:

  • New competences in theautomotive industry
  • Integration of people and processes within TPS Group organization structure
  • Integration of IT systems andgroup-widedigitalization push

Oil & Gas expansion effort:

  • Provide engineering and technical documentation services toOil & Gas equipment manufacturers
  • Set-upof a dedicated new facility in
    Florence (Italy)
  • Strategic review of organizational structure into 4 business units:
    • Technical Publishing & Training
    • Engineering & Cost Engineering
    • Avionic Services & Information Technologies
    • Digital Content Management
  • Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality expansion effort:
    • ProvideVR/AR-based training experiences to aerospace and automotive clients
    • Acquisition ofDead Pixels S.r.l., an innovative start-up that focuses on the technical applications of VR and AR (e.g., Industry 4.0)

9

H1 2019 RESULTS

H1 2019 INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Consolidated revenues: ~€16.5 m
    • +68% vs. H1 2018(H1 2019 does consolidate Satiz TPM Group results, acquired in October 2018)
    • Organic growth: +13% vs. H1 2019(on TPS Group perimeter ex-Satiz TPM Group acquisition)
    • Strong performance in bothtechnical publishing andengineering services
  • EBITDA: ~€2.7 m
    • +32% vs H1 2018(H1 2019 does consolidate Satiz TPM Group results, acquired in October 2018)
    • EBITDA Margin: 16.1%
  • Net income: ~€0.8 m
    • Decreasing by ~€0.2 m vs. H1 2018 due toextraordinary reorganizationand
      Satiz TPM Group integration costs

10

H1 2019 RESULTS

H1 2019 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

  • Consolidated Net Debt: ~€(7.9) m
    • Improved by ~€0.9 mvs. December 2018, despite cash outflows of ~€0.4 m due to distribution of 2018 dividend
    • Cash & cash equivalentson hand:~€10.1 m (+1% vs. December 2018)
    • Gross financial debt:~€2.2 m (-27%vs. December 2018)
  • Net Working Capital: ~€10.2 m
    • Increasing byonly +4.5%vs. December 2018, despite organic revenue growth of +13%over the same period
  • Consolidated equity: ~€18.6 m

11

AGENDA

TPS Group

H1 2019 results

Dead Pixels acquisition

EMTB acquisition

12

DEAD PIXELS ACQUISITION

DEAD PIXELS AT A GLANCE

  • Dead Pixels S.r.lis an innovative start-up established in 2017 and incubated by the Turin
    Polytechnic University's I3P(Incubatore Imprese Innovative), one of Italy's largest and best business incubators
  • The 4co-founders approached the Virtual Realityspace when developing a videogame conceptthat was accelerated by WCAP, Telecom Italia's open innovation hub
  • The company pivoted towardsindustrial applications of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality from 2018, after a collaboration withTPS Group for the design of a helicopter training and configuration program
  • The portfolio of Dead Pixels today includes projects developed in the following areas:
    • Industry 4.0: VR/AR experiences to enable safe training and remote maintenance
    • Marketing applications: immersive VR/AR tours enabling users to explore the environment that surrounds them and to interact with it
    • Systems architecture: 3D models of objects and 3D navigable applications

13

DEAD PIXELS ACQUISITION

ACQUISITION HIGHLIGHTS

  • TPS Groupacquired Dead Pixels in March 2019
  • 80% of the share capitalof Dead Pixels has been acquired, ensuring a continuing participation in the company of the 4co-foundersas shareholders (each with a 5% share) and aligning the Group interests with the co-founders'
  • Dead Pixels operations have beenmoved to TPS Group Turin HQs
  • The acquisition will help TPS Group boosting its presence indigital servicesand supporting the technical and maintenance processes of its clients using new Augmented and Virtual Reality technology
  • The extensive and favorablemedia coverage of the acquisitionwill strengthen further the positioning of TPS Group as an aggregation platformfor innovative start-ups in the field of Industry 4.0 and digital applications

14

AGENDA

TPS Group

H1 2019 results

Dead Pixels acquisition

EMTB acquisition

15

EMTB ACQUISITION

EMTB AT A GLANCE

  • EMTB - Engineering Machinery Tooling Bolzano S.r.l.is an engineering company established in 1973 in Bolzano (Italy) and operating in the fields of:
    • Design, engineering services and prototyping ofdefence vehicles
    • Design and engineering oftransportation vehicles(e.g., trucks), agricultural machineryand other specialty vehicles(e.g., mining equipments, cableways)
  • Two strategically important locationsin Italy:
    • Bolzano, focused on defence and civilian transportation vehicles. Could serve as a potential base for expansion in the Austrian and German markets
    • Piacenza,focused on specialty vehicles, agricultural machinery and heavy trucks. Could potentially become TPS Group "headquarter" in the Italian Motor Valleydue to geographical proximity to the provinces of Modena and Bologna
  • EMTB has along-lasting experience in engineering innovation, as demonstrated by a recently patented concept of gearbox for agricultural machines

16

EMTB ACQUISITION

ACQUISITION KEY FIGURES

  • EMTB consolidated revenues 2018:~€3.2 m
  • EMTB consolidated EBITDA margin 2018:~18%
  • EMTB employees as of June 2019:32(complemented by 15+ external collaborators)
  • EMTB consolidated net debt as of July 31st, 2019: ~€0.0 m
  • Acquisition consideration:~€1.32 m, settled fully in cash

17

Via Olanda, 5

21013 Gallarate (VA)

ITALY

www.tps-group.eu

Disclaimer

TPS - Technical Publications Service S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:35:08 UTC
