TR-1: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure is to reflect the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ('SLIHL') and held by the underlying investment management entity Standard Life Investments Limited ('SLIL') decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold due to trading on 29 January 2019. Prior to this crossing, SLIHL effectively held and SLIL held 5.02% of the delegated voting rights.