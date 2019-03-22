Log in
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 22nd March 2019

03/22/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS ( to be sent to the relevant issuer a nd to the FCA in Microsoft

Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are

attachedii:

ANGLING DIRECT PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer ( please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification ( please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

VANCOUVER, CANADA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

As above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

20 MARCH 2019

21 MARCH 2019

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

N/A

10.7897

6,972,500

GB00BF1XGQ00

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,972,500

10.7897

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation ( please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv

X

(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Namexv

10.7897

10.7897

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited

10.7897

10.7897

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited

10.7897

10.7897

10.7897

Hargreave Hale Limited

10.7897

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Place of completion

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion

21 MARCH 2019

Disclaimer

Angling Direct plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 17:24:12 UTC
