TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 22nd March 2019

ANGLING DIRECT PLC

Name CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC City and country of registered office (if applicable) VANCOUVER, CANADA 4. Full name of shareholder(s)​ (if different from 3.)v​ Name DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS City and country of registered office (if applicable) As above 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 20 MARCH 2019 21 MARCH 2019

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii ​ A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix ​ % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) N/A 10.7897 6,972,500 GB00BF1XGQ00 N/A SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,972,500 10.7897

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (​ please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii ​ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the ​ financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv ​ X (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Namexv ​ 10.7897 10.7897 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited 10.7897 10.7897 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited 10.7897 10.7897 10.7897 Hargreave Hale Limited 10.7897

10. ​In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held