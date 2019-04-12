TRACY HILLS MODEL GRAND OPENING SATURDAY, APRIL 13th IN SOUTHWEST TRACY

TRACY, CA, April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join the exciting model grand opening celebration this Saturday at Tracy Hills, the Bay Area’s newest master-planned community in the rolling foothills of southwest Tracy from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy local food at “A Taste of Tracy,” listen to festive music and tour single-level and two-story model homes from award-winning homebuilders Lennar, Meritage Homes and Shea Homes. The first phase at Tracy Hills will eventually include a total of approximately 1,100 homes in eight unique villages.



Vantage at Tracy Hills by Meritage Homes includes 4 floorplans with 3 two-story models offering up to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in approximately 2,155 to 2,648 square feet.



Vente at Tracy Hills by Shea Homes features 3 single-level and two-story floorplans featuring 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths in approximately 2,522 to 3,451 square feet.



Currently, Lennar offers four different villages within Tracy Hills: Amber, Larimar, Opal and Pearl. These four villages feature a total of 16 single-level and two-story floorplans featuring up to 6 bedrooms and 4.5 baths in approximately 2,173 to 3,599 square feet. Prices at Tracy Hills begin in the $500,000s.



Home shoppers can also learn more about this smart, WiFi-connected, approx. 5,411-acre community with approx. 45 acres devoted to neighborhood parks including one dog park, 30 acres of community parks, and a community clubhouse and pool.



Food lovers will certainly appreciate the variety of tastes offered by local Tracy cuisine Speer BBQ, IM Burger, Vernalis farms, sweets from Anna’s Toffee and Sweet Arts Bakery and ice cold coffee by Jolt Coffee Bar. This family-friendly event will also feature face painters, balloon artists and a walk-around magician to entertain younger attendees. Plus, since no party is complete without music, home shoppers will enjoy bands playing classic jazz and New Orleans-style band, as well as a traditional bluegrass band.



Approximately 42 acres will be devoted exclusively towards several new school sites within the Jefferson School District, including the future K-8 Corral Hollow Elementary School in this first phase.



Nature lovers will appreciate an extensive network of walking trails connecting the villages, 180 acres of open space, and over 3,500 acres devoted to habitat preserve. Even with a location so close to nature, Tracy Hills will be conveniently located within 3 miles to the Altamont Commuter Express (ACE) station, offering connections to major employment hubs and job centers in the Tri-Valley and Silicon Valley areas.



Integral Communities creates new opportunities from underutilized or undeveloped parcels of land through value-added land planning. Integral's focus, strategy and expertise create and provide excellent value-added ownership and development opportunities for the company and its partners. This unique philosophy and ethic keeps Integral among the leading diversified real estate development companies in the West. Integral is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, with regional offices in Encinitas, CA and Danville, CA. For more information regarding Integral Communities and its master-planned communities, apartment communities, infill and mixed-use developments, please visit www.integralcommunities.com.



To join the model grand opening celebration of Tracy Hill this Saturday, April 13th, visit www.TracyHillsLife.com for more information about the three homebuilders. Tracy Hills is located adjacent to Interstate 580 and Corral Hollow Road in Tracy, California.

Tracy Hills will include neighborhood parks including one dog park, 30 acres of community parks, and a community clubhouse and pool.









