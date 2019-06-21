Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TRAFALGAR RELEASING AND ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT BRING ‘RUSH: CINEMA STRANGIATO 2019' TO MOVIE THEATERS WORLDWIDE ON AUGUST 21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 10:38am EDT

Denver, CO, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global event distributor Trafalgar Releasing and Anthem Entertainment announce tickets are now on sale for RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019, coming to select cinemas across the globe, for a special, limited theatrical engagement on Wednesday, August 21. Hailed as an "Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence" Cinema Strangiato is set to see the Holy Trinity of Rock return to the big screen bringing RUSH fans together in movie theatres worldwide.

 In partnership with Concord, RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019 will feature a special look inside some of the most powerful performances from R40 LIVE, the band’s 2015 tour and live album of the same name. 

 The theatrical film experience is set to include top RUSH songs, such as “Closer to the Heart", "Subdivisions", "Tom Sawyer" and more, as well as unreleased backstage moments and candid footage previously left on the cutting room floor.  The release also includes unseen soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite "Jacob's Ladder,” and exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more.

 As a special bonus, fans will get a glimpse into the madness and passion that went into the making of Geddy Lee's new book, Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass - featuring a brand-new interview from the RUSH frontman himself.

 “I’m excited for fans to see some new clips from our R40 tour but also a peek behind the scenes
of making the Big Beautiful Book of Bass,” said Geddy Lee.

 The news of RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019 follows other recently announced upcoming music releases from Trafalgar Releasing including The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London directed by longtime collaborator Tim Pope, the first worldwide outing for the ninth Grateful Dead Annual Meet-up at the Movies, hit Tribeca Film Festival music documentary Between Me and My Mind featuring Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, and the latest film from Roger Waters based on the US + THEM World Tour. Other recent music releases from Trafalgar Releasing have included The Music Center presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, Burn the Stage: the Movie, Muse Drones World Tour and Distant Sky: Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen.

 Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing added: "Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to bring Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019 to theaters around the globe for the first of what we’re hoping will become an annual event, bringing fans together to experience a celebration of one of the world's most popular rock bands."

 The event will be screened in theaters around the world in over 400 cinemas on Wednesday, August 21. Fans can visit CinemaStrangiato.com for a full list of theater locations and to purchase tickets.

###

 

LINKS & DETAILS:

 

Global theatrical release date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Ticketing Website: https://www.cinemastrangiato.com

 

Official Website –  https://www.rush.com   

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/rushtheband/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rush

Twitter – https://twitter.com/rushtheband

 

EPK:  https://thinkjam.box.com/s/a6i68ae7pel2iiv1y4500xp2kjcgh995

Attachment 

Jacklyn Arding / Stella Ferguson
Think Jam
(323) 761-2333
trafalgar@thinkjam.com

Ollie Charles
Trafalgar Releasing
+44 (0)7471 907 077
ollie.c@trafalgar-releasing.com

Tye Worobess
Anthem Entertainment
(647) 202-6283
tworobess@anthementertainment.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aSPORTECH : 2nd Annual Bump Academy Draws Partners from 11 Leagues
PU
10:50aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Mega-Ship Shopping; Apple's Core Conflicts; Oiling the Waters
DJ
10:50aJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) – Disclosure
PU
10:50aFERROVIAL : Transactions carried out by Ferrovial, S.A. under its share buy-back programme between 14 and 20 June 2019
PU
10:50aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Anitta and Spotify Light Up Miami with Festa Kisses Fan Experience
PU
10:50aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : 6.8 Million Are In The Pool. Are You?
PU
10:50aGAME DIGITAL : Response to mandatory cash offer by Sports Direct
PU
10:50aNASPERS : debuts startup investment in South Africa
AQ
10:50aPATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:50aAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : French bank Natixis slips on Morningstar H2O fund review fallout
2MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Court appoints new Supervisory Board member
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : oil up 5% this week on fears of U.S.-Iran conflict
4SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain's Lloyds fined $58 million for HBOS fraud failings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About