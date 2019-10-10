TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2019 IMF and World Bank Fall Meetings

From Monday, October 14, 2019 through Sunday, October 20, 2019, the 2019 IMF and World Bank Fall Meetings will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, October 14, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.:

19th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street, NW

H Street between 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 18th Street and 19th Street, NW (south curb lane only)

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. to Sunday, October, 20, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.:

19th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street, NW

H Street between 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.