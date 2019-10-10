Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2019 IMF and World Bank Fall Meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

From Monday, October 14, 2019 through Sunday, October 20, 2019, the 2019 IMF and World Bank Fall Meetings will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, October 14, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.:

19th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street, NW

H Street between 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 18th Street and 19th Street, NW (south curb lane only)

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. to Sunday, October, 20, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.:

19th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street, NW

H Street between 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

Disclaimer

MPDC - Metropolitan Police Department published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 18:20:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04pStocks up, dollar down with eyes on U.S.-Sino trade talks
RE
03:01pDollar tumbles as safe-haven bid diminishes on Brexit, trade optimism
RE
03:01pU.S. judge urges parties to wisely use Purdue opioid settlement funds
RE
03:01pSEMA SPECIALTY EQUIPMENT MARKET ASSOCIATION : 2019 SEMA Award Finalists Announced
PU
02:55pDollar tumbles as safe-haven bid diminishes on Brexit, trade optimism
RE
02:55pGluten-Free New England Serves Up 1st Boston Expo
SE
02:52pStocks up, dollar down with eyes on U.S.-Sino trade talks
RE
02:48pCurrent Media's $CRNC Token Set To List on Openfinance ATS And Its International Partner Network
BU
02:46pCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Reform WTO and resist protectionism, say Commonwealth trade ministers
PU
02:45pCompanies Struggle While Awaiting Rulings on Tariff Exemptions
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group