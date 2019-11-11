Log in
TRANSACTIONS (CHAPTER 10 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : NON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS MULPHA INTERNATIONAL BHD - PROPERTY AND BUSINESS ASSET SALE AGREEMENT FOR THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF RYDGES ESPLANADE RESORT LOCATED IN CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA

0
11/11/2019 | 01:40am EST

Unless otherwise stated, all abbreviations used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement dated 17 July 2019 in relation to the Proposed Disposal.

We refer to our announcement dated 17 July 2019 in relation to the Proposed Disposal.

We wish to announce that the Vendors had on 8 November 2019 provided confirmation that the Proposed Disposal had been completed, following the fulfilment of all the terms and conditions as stated in the Agreement dated 16 July 2019 and the receipt of the balance Sale Consideration.

This announcement is dated 11 November 2019.

Mulpha International Bhd published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 06:39:00 UTC
