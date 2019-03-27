TRANSHARE CORPORATION UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP

Clearwater, Florida, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & C Issuer Services, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Transhare Corporation, a provider of registrar, stock-transfer, and record-keeping services with more than 20 years of experience in the stock-transfer agency industry. The acquisition closed on March 13, 2019.



Transhare is a full-service transfer agency and registrar that specializes in serving publicly traded micro-cap, small-cap, and mid-cap companies. It helps both publicly and privately held companies that wish to enter the public arena. Transhare is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is a member of the Securities Transfer Association, and is a FAST and DRS agent through the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, which allows for the electronic transfer of shares.

J & C Issuer Services, LLC will continue to operate as Transhare and looks forward to providing exceptional service to current and future Transhare clients.

For additional information or any questions, please refer to www.transhare.com or contact:

Jinlong Liu

Transhare Corporation

15500 Roosevelt Boulevard, Suite 302

Clearwater, Florida 33760

(303) 662 -1112