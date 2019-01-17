TRANSWESTERN DEVELOPMENT CO. EXPANDS NORTHEAST INDUSTRIAL OPERATIONS

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Development Co. (TDC®) today announces it has expanded its national Logistics Group with industry veteran Brian Banaszynski as Regional Partner to facilitate the firm’s expansion in the Northeast. In this role, Banaszynski will source and execute institutional logistics projects with a primary emphasis on New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.



“We continue to recruit top talent to grow our operations and identify opportunities in the marketplace as demand for high-quality logistics space shows no signs of slowing,” said John Thomas, Managing Partner of TDC’s Logistics Group. “Brian has an impressive track record of successful projects in the Northeast that have consistently delivered superior results for investors. His in-depth knowledge of local markets and ability to execute projects make him a valuable addition to our team and investment partners.”



Based in Florham Park, New Jersey, Banaszynski was previously President at Heller Industrial Parks. During his three decades of commercial real estate experience, he has been involved in the development of 6.5 million square feet of industrial and logistics space and 1,250 apartment and hotel rooms, as well as the disposition of 2.5 million square feet of stabilized commercial projects.



“Both e-commerce tenants and institutional investors have shown continued robust demand for infill last-mile space throughout the Northeast, a vital logistics region for expediting e-commerce delivery times,” said Banaszynski. “We are well-positioned to capitalize on consistently low vacancy rates to meet pent-up demand and deliver value for our investors.”



TDC recently appointed Stephen Batcheller to oversee West Coast projects and John Thomas to lead the national Logistics Group, which develops both speculative and build-to-suit industrial projects, primarily in major distribution markets. The group’s expertise includes intermodal logistics, e-commerce, port strategy, sustainability and municipal incentives.



TDC currently has more than 4 million square feet under development, including both large-scale bulk distribution and infill projects, and has completed more than 14 million square feet of projects throughout the country during the last four years.



Since 2012, the company has completed more than $2.9 billion in commercial real estate development, consisting of 19 million square feet of industrial space, 2.2 million square feet of office space, 299,000 square feet of healthcare and retail space, and 4,800 multifamily units.



ABOUT TRANSWESTERN DEVELOPMENT CO.

Transwestern Development Co. is a diversified business with expertise and experience in all commercial property types. The firm executes projects through a variety of venture and contract structures and has been creating commercial landmarks for itself, its partners and valued customers throughout the U.S. since 1978. Based in Houston, Transwestern Development Co. operates as a principal, investing capital alongside its institutional equity partners in the development of speculative and build-to-suit projects, and as a fee developer for clients and user-owners. The company has amassed valuable experience in construction, design, sustainability, leasing, acquisitions, finance and asset management. As a member of the Transwestern family of companies, the firm capitalizes on the market insights and operational expertise of its affiliates, which include a diversified real estate services firm with 33 U.S. offices and a real estate investment management company. Please visit transwesterndevelopment.com for more information.



Brian Banaszynski has been appointed Regional Partner of the national Logistics Group at Transwestern Development Co. to facilitate the firm’s expansion in the Northeast. In this role, Banaszynski will source and execute institutional logistics projects with a primary emphasis on New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.









Attachment

Stefanie Lewis Transwestern Development Company 7132721266 stefanie.lewis@transwestern.com