TRATON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/02/2019 | 08:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TRATON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
02.07.2019 / 14:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TRATON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: July 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: July 29, 2019 German: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/German/3000/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen.html English: https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html


02.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.traton.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

834855  02.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=834855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
