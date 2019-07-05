DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TRATON SE

TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.07.2019 / 10:58

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: TRATON SE Street: Dachauer Str. 641 Postal code: 80995 City: München

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

first-time admission of the securities to trading on an organised market (sec. 33 para. 2 WpHG)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Wolfgang Porsche

Date of birth: 10 May 1943 Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche

Date of birth: 21 March 1974 Natural person (first name, surname): Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder

Date of birth: 11 Feb 1978 Natural person (first name, surname): Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche

Date of birth: 14 Apr 1993 Natural person (first name, surname): Felix Alexander Porsche

Date of birth: 15 Feb 1996 Natural person (first name, surname): Gerhard Anton Porsche

Date of birth: 05 Jun 1938 Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

Date of birth: 13 March 1961 Natural person (first name, surname): Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche

Date of birth: 17 Sep 1977 Natural person (first name, surname): Kai Alexander Porsche

Date of birth: 14 Dec 1964 Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Geraldine Porsche

Date of birth: 22 Jul 1980 Natural person (first name, surname): Ing. Hans-Peter Porsche

Date of birth: 29 Oct 1940 Natural person (first name, surname): Peter Daniell Porsche

Date of birth: 17 Sep 1973 Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Louise Kiesling

Date of birth: 16 Jul 1957 Natural person (first name, surname): Diana Porsche

Date of birth: 03 March 1996

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 27 Jun 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 88.50 % 1.50 % 90.00 % 500000000 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TRAT0N7 0 442500000 0 % 88.50 % Total 442500000 88.50 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % securities loan in connection with an IPO greenshoe option 06.08.2019 n/a Both 7500000 1.50 % Total 7500000 1.50 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche, Gerhard Anton Porsche, % % % Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche, Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche, Kai Alexander Porsche, Dr. Geraldine Porsche, Ing. Hans-Peter Porsche, Peter Daniell Porsche, Dr. Louise Kiesling, Diana Porsche % % % Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Privatstiftung % % % Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Holding GmbH % % % Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH % % % Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH % % % Porsche Automobil Holding SE % % % VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 88.50 % % 90.00 % Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche % % % Familie WP Holding GmbH % % % Dr. Wolfgang Porsche Holding GmbH % % % Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH % % % Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH % % % Porsche Automobil Holding SE % % % VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 88.50 % % 90.00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

03 Jul 2019

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

05.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

