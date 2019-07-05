Log in
TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/05/2019 | 05:00am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TRATON SE
05.07.2019 / 10:58
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TRATON SE
Street: Dachauer Str. 641
Postal code: 80995
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
first-time admission of the securities to trading on an organised market (sec. 33 para. 2 WpHG)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Wolfgang Porsche
Date of birth: 10 May 1943
Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche
Date of birth: 21 March 1974
Natural person (first name, surname): Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder
Date of birth: 11 Feb 1978
Natural person (first name, surname): Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche
Date of birth: 14 Apr 1993
Natural person (first name, surname): Felix Alexander Porsche
Date of birth: 15 Feb 1996
Natural person (first name, surname): Gerhard Anton Porsche
Date of birth: 05 Jun 1938
Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche
Date of birth: 13 March 1961
Natural person (first name, surname): Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche
Date of birth: 17 Sep 1977
Natural person (first name, surname): Kai Alexander Porsche
Date of birth: 14 Dec 1964
Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Geraldine Porsche
Date of birth: 22 Jul 1980
Natural person (first name, surname): Ing. Hans-Peter Porsche
Date of birth: 29 Oct 1940
Natural person (first name, surname): Peter Daniell Porsche
Date of birth: 17 Sep 1973
Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Louise Kiesling
Date of birth: 16 Jul 1957
Natural person (first name, surname): Diana Porsche
Date of birth: 03 March 1996

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Jun 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 88.50 % 1.50 % 90.00 % 500000000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TRAT0N7 0 442500000 0 % 88.50 %
Total 442500000 88.50 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
securities loan in connection with an IPO greenshoe option 06.08.2019 n/a Both 7500000 1.50 %
      Total 7500000 1.50 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche, Gerhard Anton Porsche, % % %
Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche, Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche, Kai Alexander Porsche, Dr. Geraldine Porsche, Ing. Hans-Peter Porsche, Peter Daniell Porsche, Dr. Louise Kiesling, Diana Porsche % % %
Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Privatstiftung % % %
Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Holding GmbH % % %
Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH % % %
Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH % % %
Porsche Automobil Holding SE % % %
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 88.50 % % 90.00 %
 
Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche % % %
Familie WP Holding GmbH % % %
Dr. Wolfgang Porsche Holding GmbH % % %
Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH % % %
Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH % % %
Porsche Automobil Holding SE % % %
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 88.50 % % 90.00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Jul 2019


05.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.traton.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

836915  05.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
