DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TRATON SE
TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.07.2019 / 10:58
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|TRATON SE
|Street:
|Dachauer Str. 641
|Postal code:
|80995
|City:
|München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
first-time admission of the securities to trading on an organised market (sec. 33 para. 2 WpHG)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Wolfgang Porsche
Date of birth: 10 May 1943
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche
Date of birth: 21 March 1974
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder
Date of birth: 11 Feb 1978
|Natural person (first name, surname): Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche
Date of birth: 14 Apr 1993
|Natural person (first name, surname): Felix Alexander Porsche
Date of birth: 15 Feb 1996
|Natural person (first name, surname): Gerhard Anton Porsche
Date of birth: 05 Jun 1938
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche
Date of birth: 13 March 1961
|Natural person (first name, surname): Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche
Date of birth: 17 Sep 1977
|Natural person (first name, surname): Kai Alexander Porsche
Date of birth: 14 Dec 1964
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Geraldine Porsche
Date of birth: 22 Jul 1980
|Natural person (first name, surname): Ing. Hans-Peter Porsche
Date of birth: 29 Oct 1940
|Natural person (first name, surname): Peter Daniell Porsche
Date of birth: 17 Sep 1973
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Louise Kiesling
Date of birth: 16 Jul 1957
|Natural person (first name, surname): Diana Porsche
Date of birth: 03 March 1996
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|88.50 %
|1.50 %
|90.00 %
|500000000
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000TRAT0N7
|0
|442500000
|0 %
|88.50 %
|Total
|442500000
|88.50 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|securities loan in connection with an IPO greenshoe option
|06.08.2019
|n/a
|Both
|7500000
|1.50 %
|
|
|
|Total
|7500000
|1.50 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche, Gerhard Anton Porsche,
| %
| %
| %
|Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche, Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche, Kai Alexander Porsche, Dr. Geraldine Porsche, Ing. Hans-Peter Porsche, Peter Daniell Porsche, Dr. Louise Kiesling, Diana Porsche
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Privatstiftung
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Holding GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
| %
| %
| %
|VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|88.50 %
| %
|90.00 %
|
|
|
|
|Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche
| %
| %
| %
|Familie WP Holding GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Dr. Wolfgang Porsche Holding GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
| %
| %
| %
|VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|88.50 %
| %
|90.00 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
