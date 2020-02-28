TRATON SE: TRATON SE resolves to implement a merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE
TRATON SE resolves to implement a merger squeeze-out of the minority
shareholders of MAN SE
Munich, 28 February 2020 - TRATON SE intends to merge MAN SE as transferring
entity into TRATON SE as receiving entity in order to streamline the overall
group structure of TRATON GROUP. In connection with the merger of MAN SE
into TRATON SE, TRATON SE intends to implement the procedure for
transferring the shares of the minority shareholders of MAN SE to TRATON SE
against a reasonable cash compensation (merger squeeze-out pursuant to
section 62(5) of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz, UmwG) in
conjunction with sections 327a(1) of the German Stock Corporation Act
(Aktiengesetz,
AktG)). The executive board of TRATON SE, with the approval of the
supervisory board of TRATON SE and the Boards of Volkswagen AG, has adopted
the corresponding resolutions today.
The executive board of TRATON SE today submitted to the executive board of
MAN SE a proposal to enter into negotiations on a merger agreement and a
formal request to initiate the procedure for implementing a merger
squeeze-out.
TRATON SE currently holds 94.36 % of the share capital of MAN SE and is
therefore its majority shareholder within the meaning of section 62(5) UmwG
in conjunction with section 327a(1) AktG. The amount of the reasonable cash
compensation that TRATON SE, as majority shareholder, will grant to the
minority shareholders of MAN SE for the transfer of the shares has not yet
been determined.
Contact:
Rolf Woller
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 162 172 33 62
rolf.woller@traton.com
TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com
