TRAXENS today announced that ERCI Eurail Clusters has named TRAXENS DIGITAL FREIGHT TRAIN, Europe's first Freight Train to use an innovative IoT-based system allowing digitalization of operations, the winner of their « Coup de Cœur » Innovation Award. The prize has been given to the company at the InnoTrans 2018 tradeshow in Berlin.

Initially launched with Fret SNCF, the TRAXENS DIGITAL FREIGHT TRAIN solution is based on smart devices capable of communicating with each other using wireless digital network. TRAXENS solution goes beyond smart wagons to connect the entire train offering new high-value-added services.

Inherited from the Shipping Industry, TRAXENS DIGITAL FREIGHT TRAIN has been designed to work worldwide and manage any type of asset (e.g., Dry or Reefer container, wagon, trailer) which means that rail freight can be connected to the rest of the supplier chain anywhere, to explore and leverage door-to-door multimodal applications.

« This industry recognition is a major milestone for us. We have achieved to design and implement with our partner SNCF Logistics such a solution in a two-year timeframe, which has never been experienced in the industry. We are looking forward to extending the solution worldwide, said Florence Delalande, Rail Business Unit Director at TRAXENS.

Dirk-Ulrich Krüger, Spokesperson of the European Railway Clusters Initiative, comments: « We are thrilled to recognize next-generation innovation in the railway industry, and that’s why TRAXENS has earned this award from ERCI Eurail Clusters. Some of the best solutions, come from these kinds of forward-thinking players who think outside of the box. »

The DIGITAL FREIGHT TRAIN innovation enables the stakeholders of the railway ecosystem to share benefits and costs:

Railway undertakings optimise their wagon fleet and streamline operations.

Shippers geolocate their shipments in real-time anywhere around the world and receive alerts when their shipment arrives at key locations

Wagon keepers can use preventive and predictive maintenance based on hard facts (accurate mileage tracking, information on abnormal shocks, brake and axle monitoring).

Customized services are possible: remote control, door opening, temperature and humidity monitoring.

About ERCI Innovation Awards

The ERCI Innovation Awards recognize companies from ERCI partner clusters that have successfully introduced innovative products or solutions to the market. The prize is initiated by the European Railway Clusters Initiative (ERCI).

The categories of the ERCI Innovation Awards are:

“Best Large Enterprise”

“Best SME”

“Coup de Cœur” special jury prize

The term of the award is annually. Hosting of the award ceremony rotates among the ERCI members. The 2018 awarding ceremony was hosted by the Cluster Transport, Mobility and Logistics Berlin-Brandenburg at InnoTrans 2018 on Wednesday, 19 September 2018.

The awarding ceremony, which took place at the Berlin-Brandenburg joint booth in the CityCube, hall B, on Wednesday, 19 September 2018, was organised by the ERCI partner Cluster Transport, Mobility and Logistics in Berlin and Brandenburg with support from Berlin Partner of Business and Technology. The ERCI Innovation Awards Ceremony took place for the fourth time in 2018:

About ERCI

The European Railway Clusters Initiative was founded in 2010 with the signature of the cooperation treaty on InnoTrans 2010. Member clusters of ERCI are:

I-Trans competitiveness cluster (Famars, France)

BTS Rail Saxony (Dresden, Germany)

Cluster Mobilität, Verkehr und Logistik Berlin-Brandenburg, c/o Berlin Partner for Business and Technology (Berlin, Germany)

CNA Cluster Bahntechnik Bayern (Nuremberg, Germany)

DITECFER (Pistoia, Italy)

Inno-Pro (Karup, Denmark)

Järnvägsklustret (Västeras, Sweden)

Logistics in Wallonia (Grace-Hollogne, Belgium)

The Rail Alliance (Birmingham, UK)

Railgrup (Barcelona, Spain)

Southern Railway Cluster (Katowice, Poland)

The 11 partner clusters represent more than 1,000 companies from railway industry from all over Europe. ERCI aims aims to promote innovation and the development of new business opportunities as a means of sustainably bolstering competitiveness within the European railway industry. ERCI fosters collaboration between industry and research, initiates innovation projects and organises B2B meetings and workshops. This also includes the promotion of good visibility and networking at EU level.

Projects with participation of ERCI partner clusters include

PERES (Promoting European Rail Excellence outSide EU), an ESCP 4i partnership under the roof of the European Cluster Collaboration Platform (ESCP).

More information: http://www.peresinfo.com/

