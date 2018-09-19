TRAXENS today announced that ERCI Eurail Clusters has named TRAXENS
DIGITAL FREIGHT TRAIN, Europe's first Freight Train to use an innovative
IoT-based system allowing digitalization of operations, the winner of
their « Coup de Cœur » Innovation Award. The prize has been given to the
company at the InnoTrans 2018 tradeshow in Berlin.
Initially launched with Fret SNCF, the TRAXENS DIGITAL FREIGHT TRAIN
solution is based on smart devices capable of communicating with each
other using wireless digital network. TRAXENS solution goes beyond smart
wagons to connect the entire train offering new high-value-added
services.
Inherited from the Shipping Industry, TRAXENS DIGITAL FREIGHT TRAIN has
been designed to work worldwide and manage any type of asset (e.g., Dry
or Reefer container, wagon, trailer) which means that rail freight can
be connected to the rest of the supplier chain anywhere, to explore and
leverage door-to-door multimodal applications.
« This industry recognition is a major milestone for us. We have
achieved to design and implement with our partner SNCF Logistics such a
solution in a two-year timeframe, which has never been experienced in
the industry. We are looking forward to extending the solution
worldwide, said Florence Delalande, Rail Business Unit Director at
TRAXENS.
Dirk-Ulrich Krüger, Spokesperson of the European Railway Clusters
Initiative, comments: « We are thrilled to recognize next-generation
innovation in the railway industry, and that’s why TRAXENS has earned
this award from ERCI Eurail Clusters. Some of the best solutions, come
from these kinds of forward-thinking players who think outside of the
box. »
The DIGITAL FREIGHT TRAIN innovation enables the stakeholders of the
railway ecosystem to share benefits and costs:
Railway undertakings optimise their wagon fleet and streamline
operations.
Shippers geolocate their shipments in real-time anywhere around the
world and receive alerts when their shipment arrives at key locations
Wagon keepers can use preventive and predictive maintenance based on
hard facts (accurate mileage tracking, information on abnormal shocks,
brake and axle monitoring).
Customized services are possible: remote control, door opening,
temperature and humidity monitoring.
About ERCI Innovation Awards
The ERCI Innovation Awards recognize companies from ERCI partner
clusters that have successfully introduced innovative products or
solutions to the market. The prize is initiated by the European Railway
Clusters Initiative (ERCI).
The categories of the ERCI Innovation Awards are:
-
“Best Large Enterprise”
-
“Best SME”
-
“Coup de Cœur” special jury prize
The term of the award is annually. Hosting of the award ceremony rotates
among the ERCI members. The 2018 awarding ceremony was hosted by the
Cluster Transport, Mobility and Logistics Berlin-Brandenburg at
InnoTrans 2018 on Wednesday, 19 September 2018.
The awarding ceremony, which took place at the Berlin-Brandenburg joint
booth in the CityCube, hall B, on Wednesday, 19 September 2018, was
organised by the ERCI partner Cluster Transport, Mobility and Logistics
in Berlin and Brandenburg with support from Berlin Partner of Business
and Technology. The ERCI Innovation Awards Ceremony took place for the
fourth time in 2018:
About ERCI
The European Railway Clusters Initiative was founded in 2010 with the
signature of the cooperation treaty on InnoTrans 2010. Member clusters
of ERCI are:
-
I-Trans competitiveness cluster (Famars, France)
-
BTS Rail Saxony (Dresden, Germany)
-
Cluster Mobilität, Verkehr und Logistik Berlin-Brandenburg, c/o Berlin
Partner for Business and Technology (Berlin, Germany)
-
CNA Cluster Bahntechnik Bayern (Nuremberg, Germany)
-
DITECFER (Pistoia, Italy)
-
Inno-Pro (Karup, Denmark)
-
Järnvägsklustret (Västeras, Sweden)
-
Logistics in Wallonia (Grace-Hollogne, Belgium)
-
The Rail Alliance (Birmingham, UK)
-
Railgrup (Barcelona, Spain)
-
Southern Railway Cluster (Katowice, Poland)
The 11 partner clusters represent more than 1,000 companies from railway
industry from all over Europe. ERCI aims aims to promote innovation and
the development of new business opportunities as a means of sustainably
bolstering competitiveness within the European railway industry. ERCI
fosters collaboration between industry and research, initiates
innovation projects and organises B2B meetings and workshops. This also
includes the promotion of good visibility and networking at EU level.
Projects with participation of ERCI partner clusters include
-
PERES (Promoting European Rail Excellence outSide EU), an ESCP 4i
partnership under the roof of the European Cluster Collaboration
Platform (ESCP).
More information: http://www.peresinfo.com/
-
RECORD (Regions in Europe Coordinate and Optimize innovation and
competitiveness policy instruments towards improving the
sustainability of transport – study case of SMEs in the railway
sector). More information: https://www.interregeurope.eu/record/
About TRAXENS :
TRAXENS delivers the world's most exhaustive, precise and timely
information about containers in transit anywhere in the world using
breakthrough technology and Big Data techniques. This information
provides all stakeholders in multi-modal transport the opportunity to
improve costs, optimize investment, and offer premium services.
For more information: www.traxens.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005029/en/