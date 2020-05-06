TRC Fund II Announces Year End Filings Update

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - TRC Fund II Inc. ("TRC" or the "Company"), a non-reporting issuer, announces that on March 23, 2020, the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") issued a notice stating that the ASC will be providing relief consisting of a 45-day extension for certain periodic filings required to be made on or prior to April 29, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the ASC has enacted Blanket Order 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BO-51-517").

TRC intends to rely on the temporary extension provided by BO-51-517 in respect to the filing of its year-end financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings").

The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to complete the Filings on or before June 12, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Maleeha Malik

Investor Relations and Compliance Manager

maleeha.malik@tallah.ca

