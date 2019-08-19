TRCB, VSI, CBM, and TRK Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: TRCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Two River’s agreement to be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”) (NASDAQ GS: OCFC). Shareholders of Two River will receive $5.375 in cash and 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Two River owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-two-river-bancorp.
Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Vitamin Shoppe’s agreement to be acquired by Liberty Tax, Inc. Shareholders of Vitamin Shoppe will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Vitamin Shoppe owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-vitamin-shoppe-inc.
Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cambrex’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the Permira funds. Shareholders of Cambrex will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of Cambrex owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cambrex-corporation.
Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Speedway’s agreement to be acquired by Sonic Financial Corporation. Shareholders of Speedway will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of Speedway owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-speedway-motorsports-inc.
