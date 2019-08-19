Log in
TRCB, VSI, CBM, and TRK Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

08/19/2019 | 12:39pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: TRCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Two River’s agreement to be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”) (NASDAQ GS: OCFC). Shareholders of Two River will receive $5.375 in cash and 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Two River owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-two-river-bancorp.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Vitamin Shoppe’s agreement to be acquired by Liberty Tax, Inc.  Shareholders of Vitamin Shoppe will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Vitamin Shoppe owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-vitamin-shoppe-inc

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cambrex’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of the Permira funds.  Shareholders of Cambrex will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of Cambrex owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cambrex-corporation.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Speedway’s agreement to be acquired by Sonic Financial Corporation. Shareholders of Speedway will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of Speedway owned.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-speedway-motorsports-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
