Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TRCO MCHP ALNY MGTI CPB CHGG ADNT TRVN SFIX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 11:49pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018
Class Period: November 29, 2017 and July 16, 2018

Get additional information about TRCO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018
Class Period: March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018

Get additional information about MCHP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALNY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018
Class Period: February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018

Get additional information about ALNY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
Class Period: October 9, 2015 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about MGTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018
Class Period: August 31, 2017 and May 17, 2018

Get additional information about CPB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/campbell-soup-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018
Class Period: July 30, 2018 and September 25, 2018

Get additional information about CHGG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/chegg-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018
Class Period: October 31, 2016 and June 11, 2018

Get additional information about ADNT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018
Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Get additional information about TRVN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018
Class Period: June 8, 2018 and October 1, 2018

Get additional information about SFIX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aUNIVERSAL ROBOTS : Rings the NYSE Closing Bell, Celebrating Anniversary of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index
BU
12:35aBELVEDERE RESOURCES : Receives Conditional Approval for Its Proposed Change of Business and Files Filing Statement
AQ
12:31aCorona maker's CEO Rob Sands to step down, insider to replace him
RE
12:31aBANCO MACRO S.A. : Announces Share Repurchase Program
PR
12:30aNETFLIX : 'Orange Is the New Black' to wrap after next year's season 7
AQ
12:30aRegeneus Ltd European Patent Office Issues Notice of Intention to Grant European Patent
AW
12:29aSoCalBio Announces Lineup of Smart Wearable Device Companies to Present at 2nd Annual Digital Health Conference
BU
12:27aSamsung Debuts Semiconductor Innovations at Samsung Tech Day that Maximize Data Center Efficiencies and Enable AI, Enterprise and Emerging Technologies
BU
12:26aREGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) European Patent Office Issues Notice of Intention to Grant European Patent
AQ
12:25aCANOPY GROWTH : Canadian pot smokers celebrate legalization of marijuana
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
2BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Corona maker's CEO Rob Sands to step down, insider to replace him
3PETROTEQ ENERGY INC : PETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Financings
4EDGEWATER TECHNOLOGY INC. : EDGEWATER TECHNOLOGY : Announces Fixed Exchange Ratio for Arrangement with Alithya..
5XANADU MINES LTD : XANADU MINES : Achieves Dual-Listed Status

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.