TREASURIES-Longer-term yields fall as COVID-19 cases boost safe-haven demand

By Ross Kerber
July 10 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday as a record increase in coronavirus cases pushed out
economic recovery hopes, driving investors into the safe-haven
securities.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was down 1.1 basis points at 0.5939% in morning
trading, after touching as low 0.569% earlier in the session -
its lowest since April 22.
Until late on Thursday, the 10-year note had traded above
0.6% since May 15. The break below showed investors worried that
a rising virus caseload would push off an economic recovery,
said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD
Securities.
"It's a risk-off day on Treasuries, which is really the
safe-haven with the virus infections increasing," she said.
"We're learning we will have to live with this for a while, and
that's going to hurt growth," she said.
More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported
across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters
tally, setting a one-day record.
Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas, said in a television interview that muting the virus'
spread is key to an economic recovery.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 45 basis points, about a basis point lower
than on Thursday's close. At one point it touched 42.7 basis
points, its lowest since May 4.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was
down a basis point at 0.1409% in morning trading.
July 10 Friday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Six-month bills 0.145 0.1471 -0.008
Two-year note 99-248/256 0.1409 -0.010
Three-year note 99-224/256 0.1668 -0.008
Five-year note 99-228/256 0.2722 -0.002
Seven-year note 100-88/256 0.4498 -0.004
10-year note 100-76/256 0.5939 -0.011
20-year bond 101-44/256 1.0593 -0.025
30-year bond 99-80/256 1.2778 -0.031
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.50 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.50 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 1.00
spread
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston
Editing by Nick Zieminski)