TRI Pointe Homes Announces Grand Opening of Bay Area Design Studio

10/08/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area, a member of the TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) family of premium regional homebuilders, has announced the grand opening of its new Design Studio. Located adjacent to the company’s new offices on the 585-acre Bishop Ranch campus in San Ramon, the 5,000+-square-foot design facility will serve a critical role in further elevating the TRI Pointe Homes customer experience and ultimately moving the company forward as a premium lifestyle brand. To mark the occasion, a public grand opening celebration will be held on October 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with food from Savouries and Sweets.

“All of our strategic efforts, including the creation of this advanced design studio, are designed to serve the company’s key brand pillars, which include always delivering premium products and serving the customer’s needs and desires,” said Jeff Frankel, president of TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area. “The goal is a quality, ‘retail-like’ experience for the homebuyer, emphasizing customer service and experience from the model complex and new home gallery setting to the design studio.” 

Today’s home shoppers desire convenience and control, regardless of price point. Through trend-driven insight, surveys and first-hand experience, TRI Pointe Homes has learned that buyers want an exceptional customer experience, from search (online and in person) to sale, and construction to customer care. Personalization is critical: While home designs should serve all types of customers, people should be able to choose from curated selections to fit their own needs and lifestyles.

Starting this month, all new TRI Pointe Homes customers will enjoy the elevated homebuying experience: personalized options by meeting with a design consultant to select flooring, counters, cabinets, lighting, fixtures and appliances as well as working with trusted trade partners and their curated choices — specific pre-created packages or customized a la carte — based on what today’s customers want. Also, customers will enjoy concierge service and access to the many amenities at Bishop Ranch, including 300,000 square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment as well as parks and open space.

“TRI Pointe Homes is at the forefront of where the market is going and what home shoppers want,” Frankel said. “To be a premium lifestyle brand, it takes not only building quality homes with an emphasis on design and innovation in locations where people want to live, but also providing an excellent customer experience. This new design studio helps us do that.”

Many TRI Pointe Homes communities in the Bay Area will be able to leverage the new design center experience, including Blanc and Noir at Glen Loma Ranch in Gilroy, Calif., Ellis At Central Station in Oakland, Calif, and Lofton At Portola in San Francisco. For more information visit www.tripointehomes.com/pr.

About TRI Pointe Homes® Bay Area
Based in San Ramon, California, TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. Founded on more than a century of real estate industry experience, the company focuses on building quality, master-planned and urban infill communities throughout Northern California. Committed to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area was named one of the 2018 and 2019 Bay Area Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal and was honored with five 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards including a No.1 ranking from surveyed homebuyers for First Year Customer Service Experience in 2016, 2017, and 2018. TRI Pointe Homes was also recognized as 2016 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Bay Area, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/Northern-California.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f9b0fcc-4397-4f6f-be32-ae917617d4e8

Contact
Katy Biggerstaff
NewGround PR & Marketing
562.761.6338 / kbiggerstaff@newgroundco.com

Primary Logo

TRI Pointe Homes New Bay Area Design Studio

The 5,000+-square-foot state-of-the-art design facility will showcase innovative designs for today's home shoppers and further elevate the TRI Pointe Homes customer experience.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
