TRI Test Research : Discover Micro SMD Test and Inspection Solutions at SEMICON Taiwan 2019

08/07/2019 | 12:30am EDT
[August 7, 2019 - Taipei, Taiwan]
Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce that it will be featuring the Test and Inspection solutions for Semiconductor Packaging Production Lines at SEMICON Taiwan 2019. Visit TRI at booth # J3042 to discover High-Precision Inspection for the Semiconductor Industry at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1.
Test Research, Inc. is introducing the new TR7700QE-S 3D AOI, designed for the Semiconductor & Packaging Industry, with ultra-high resolution at 1.85 μm. TRI will also feature the Global Technology Award-winning TR7007Q 3D SPI with Quad digital fringe projectors for Shadow-free High Precision Inspection.

Realize your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions, and Industry 4.0 data-driven management system, YMS 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality and reduce operator workload.
Discover TRI's Advanced Packaging Test and Inspection solutions at SEMICON Taiwan 2019.

Disclaimer

TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 04:29:10 UTC
