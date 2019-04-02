TRI Test Research : Discover TRI's Smart Factory Test and Inspection Solutions at ELECTROSUB 2019

Realize your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions, and Industry 4.0 data-driven management system, YMS 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality and reduce operator workload.

###

About TRI

Test Research, Inc. (TRI) provides the most cost-effective solutions to meet a comprehensive range of manufacturing test and inspection requirements, from Automatic Test and Inspection solutions to Manufacturing Defect Analyzers, In-Circuit Testers and Functional Testers. Learn more at http://www.tri.com.tw. For sales and service information, write to us at marketing@tri.com.tw or call +886-2-2832 8918