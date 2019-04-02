Log in
TRI Test Research : Discover TRI's Smart Factory Test and Inspection Solutions at ELECTROSUB 2019

04/02/2019 | 03:17am EDT
Realize your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions, and Industry 4.0 data-driven management system, YMS 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality and reduce operator workload.

About TRI

Test Research, Inc. (TRI) provides the most cost-effective solutions to meet a comprehensive range of manufacturing test and inspection requirements, from Automatic Test and Inspection solutions to Manufacturing Defect Analyzers, In-Circuit Testers and Functional Testers. Learn more at http://www.tri.com.tw. For sales and service information, write to us at marketing@tri.com.tw or call +886-2-2832 8918

Disclaimer

TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 07:16:11 UTC
