TRI Test Research : Introduces New AOI Solution at NEPCON Asia 2020

[July 14, 2020 - Taipei, Taiwan] Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, will join NEPCON Asia held at the Shenzhen Exhibition & Convention Center to feature Innovative SMT Inspection solutions for the Smart Factory. Visit booth #1C65 to experience Smart Factory Inspection Solutions in action.



TRI will unveil the 3D AOIwith improved optical system that increases stability and increases speed up to 25%, compared to the last model. TRI will also showcase the high-resolution 3D AXIwith unprecedented speed.

Furthermore, TRI will be presenting the Multi-Angle 3D AOI TR7500QE offering higher quality imaging, and the Global Technology Award-winning 3D SPI TR7007Q, designed for Zero-Escape Industry Applications. Additionally, TRI will present the Multicore ICT TR5001Q SII Inline and the MDA TR518 SII Drawer with 2560 testing points.



Visit TRI's booth #1C65 at NEPCON Asia to discuss your Production Line requirements, and experience Smart Test and Inspection Solutions for the Connected Factory