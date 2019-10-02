TRI Test Research : New Smart Inspection Solutions to productronica 2019

Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, will joinheld atto feature Innovative SMT Inspection solutions. Visit boothto experience Smart Factory Test and Inspection Solutions in action.

Featuring in TRI's 2019 portfolio is the all-new 3D Automated Metrology Inspection, TR7500QE SII, offering leading speed with 10μm High Accuracy Resolution. Also showcased is TRI's cutting-edge Inline 3D AOI TR7700Q with unprecedented 1μm Resolution for High Accuracy and Reliability Testing. TRI's lineup will also include the new 3D AXI TR7600F3D SII, the innovative platform designed for higher speed, achieving speeds of 2 to 3 times faster than the previous model.

