TRI Test Research : New Smart Inspection Solutions to productronica 2019

10/02/2019 | 04:13am EDT
[October 2, 2019 - Nuremberg, Germany]
Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, will join productronica 2019 held at Messe München, Munich, Germany to feature Innovative SMT Inspection solutions. Visit booth A2-320 to experience Smart Factory Test and Inspection Solutions in action.

Featuring in TRI's 2019 portfolio is the all-new 3D Automated Metrology Inspection, TR7500QE SII, offering leading speed with 10μm High Accuracy Resolution. Also showcased is TRI's cutting-edge Inline 3D AOI TR7700Q with unprecedented 1μm Resolution for High Accuracy and Reliability Testing. TRI's lineup will also include the new 3D AXI TR7600F3D SII, the innovative platform designed for higher speed, achieving speeds of 2 to 3 times faster than the previous model.


Test Research, Inc. will also showcase a demo of the newly developed AI-powered Smart Factory solution. TRI will additionally present the Shadow-free 3D SPI ICT.

TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 08:12:06 UTC
