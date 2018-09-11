TRI Test Research : One-Stop Solution for PCB Inspection at SMTA Guadalajara 2018

[September 11, 2018 - Taipei, Taiwan]
Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading supplier of PCB Inspection Solutions, will take part in SMTA Guadalajara Expo & Tech Forum
. The exhibition will be held in Expo Guadalajara, Mexico
on November 14 - 15, 2018.
TRI offers One Stop Solution for PCB Assembly Testing and Inspection, which includes 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), 3D CT Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI), High Performance In-Circuit Testing (ICT) and Functional Tester (FCT). TRI's portfolio has a wide range of high-end features and advanced functionalities to satisfy the ever changing Industry.
Uncover your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA test and inspection solutions, and Industry 4.0 data management system, YMS 4.0, Yield Management System 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality and reduce operator workload.
About TRI
TRI offers the most robust product portfolio in the industry for Automatic Test and Inspection solutions. From Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), and 3D Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) systems to Manufacturing Defect Analyzers (MDAs), In-Circuit Tester (ICT) and Functional Tester (FCT), TRI provides the most cost-effective solutions to meet a comprehensive range of manufacturing Test and Inspection requirements. Learn more at http://www.tri.com.tw. For sales and service information, write us at marketing@tri.com.tw or call +886-2-2832 8918.
Disclaimer
TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 02:36:01 UTC