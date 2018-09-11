TRI Test Research : One-Stop Solution for PCB Inspection at SMTA Guadalajara 2018

Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading supplier of PCB Inspection Solutions, will take part in. The exhibition will be held inon

TRI offers One Stop Solution for PCB Assembly Testing and Inspection, which includes 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), 3D CT Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI), High Performance In-Circuit Testing (ICT) and Functional Tester (FCT). TRI's portfolio has a wide range of high-end features and advanced functionalities to satisfy the ever changing Industry.

Uncover your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA test and inspection solutions, and Industry 4.0 data management system, YMS 4.0, Yield Management System 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality and reduce operator workload.



About TRI

TRI offers the most robust product portfolio in the industry for Automatic Test and Inspection solutions. From Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), and 3D Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) systems to Manufacturing Defect Analyzers (MDAs), In-Circuit Tester (ICT) and Functional Tester (FCT), TRI provides the most cost-effective solutions to meet a comprehensive range of manufacturing Test and Inspection requirements. Learn more at http://www.tri.com.tw. For sales and service information, write us at marketing@tri.com.tw or call +886-2-2832 8918.