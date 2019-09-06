TRI Test Research : Solutions at SEMEAR - Innovative Learning Experience

[September 6, 2019 - São Paulo, Brazil]

Discover Test Research, Inc.'s solutions at SEMEAR2019, the learning experience that aims to teach innovation through values & purpose. The grand-event celebration for SEMEAR 2019 will celebrated on September 12th, 2019 in São Paulo, Brazil.. SEMEAR guides their participants through the current EMS technologies, from Test and Inspection to Manufacture, and Leadership Development. ETS (Electronic Test Systems) in collaboration with Tekno-Sip SRL, TRI's partner in South America, will host the Unique Learning Experience. Discover Test Research, Inc.'s solutions at, the learning experience that aims to teach innovation through values & purpose. The grand-event celebration forwill celebrated onin. SEMEAR guides their participants through the current, from Test and Inspection to Manufacture, and Leadership Development.(Electronic Test Systems) in collaboration with, TRI's partner in, will host the Unique Learning Experience.

For additional information about SEMEAR, please visit For additional information about SEMEAR, please visit http://bit.ly/Semear-2019 or contact sbidetti@ets.com.br.

About TRI Test Research, Inc. (TRI) offers the most robust product portfolio in the industry for Automatic Test and Inspection solutions. From Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), and 3D Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) systems to Manufacturing Defect Analyzers (MDAs), In-Circuit Test equipment (ICT), and Functional Testing (FCT), TRI provides the most cost-effective solutions to meet a comprehensive range of manufacturing Test and Inspection requirements. Learn more at www.tri.com.tw. For sales and service information, write to us at marketing@tri.com.tw or call +886-2-2832 8918.



About Tekno-Sip

Tekno-Sip is Test Research, Inc.'s sales, support and distribution representative for South America, with headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil. For more information, please visit http://www.teknosip.com/.

About Electronic Test Systems

Electronic Test Systems (ETS) is the leading company in development of Solutions in the Automatic Testing Area of Electronic Boards, where started its activities in 1991 when there was not even a significant board production market, and after 28 years is the absolute leader in Brazil with the largest technical team and the largest number of projects developed. For more information, please visit http://www.ets.com.br.