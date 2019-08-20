TRI Test Research : Test Research, Inc. to participate in SMTAI 2019

[August 21, 2019 - San Jose, CA]
Test Research, Inc. (TRI) will join the 2019 SMTA International Conference and Exhibition held at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL to showcase its integrated Smart Factory Test and Inspection solutions for the PCBA manufacturing industry. Please visit booth #224 to experience TRI's 3D AOI, 3D SPI and AXI solutions in action. We invite you to also help us celebrate our 30th-anniversary as the test and inspection solutions leader for the electronics manufacturing industry.
Presenting an integrated solution for the PCBA production line, TRI will exhibit our Global Technology Award-winning TR7007QI 3D SPI solution. Furthermore, TRI will showcase our Multi-Angle 3D AOI solution TR7500QE, along with TRI's Automated 3D X-Ray Inspection solution demo. Our expert staff is ready to discuss our entire one-stop solution for ensuring PCBA production quality in a smart factory manufacturing environment.
About TRI
TRI offers the most robust product portfolio in the industry for Automatic Test and Inspection solutions. From 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), 2D and 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), and 3D Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) systems to Manufacturing Defect Analyzers (MDAs), Functional Testers (FCT) and In-Circuit Testers (ICT), TRI provides the most cost-effective solutions to meet a comprehensive range of manufacturing test and inspection requirements. Learn more at http://www.tri.com.tw. For sales and service information, please write to us at triusa@tri.com.tw or call +1 (408) 567-9898.
