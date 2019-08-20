TRI Test Research : Test Research, Inc. to participate in SMTAI 2019

[August 21, 2019 - San Jose, CA]

Test Research, Inc. (TRI) will join the 2019 SMTA International Conference and Exhibition held at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL to showcase its integrated Smart Factory Test and Inspection solutions for the PCBA manufacturing industry. Please visit booth #224 to experience TRI's 3D AOI, 3D SPI and AXI solutions in action. We invite you to also help us celebrate our 30th-anniversary as the test and inspection solutions leader for the electronics manufacturing industry.

Presenting an integrated solution for the PCBA production line, TRI will exhibit our Global Technology Award-winning TR7007QI 3D SPI solution. Furthermore, TRI will showcase our Multi-Angle 3D AOI solution TR7500QE, along with TRI's Automated 3D X-Ray Inspection solution demo. Our expert staff is ready to discuss our entire one-stop solution for ensuring PCBA production quality in a smart factory manufacturing environment.