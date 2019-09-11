Log in
TRI Test Research : Test and Inspection Solutions at WNIE Live 2019

09/11/2019
[September 5, 2019 - Taipei, Taiwan] Test Repair Inspection UK Limited, the distributor of Test Research, Inc. (TRI), will participate in WNIE Live 2019. The exhibition will be held at NAEC Stoneleigh in Warwickshire, England on September18 - 19, 2019. Visit Booth #A12 and discover the World-class Test and Inspection for the PCB Assembly Industry.

TRI offers a One Stop Solution for PCB Assembly Testing and Inspection, which includes 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), 3D CT Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI), High-Performance In-Circuit Testing (ICT) and Functional Tester (FCT). TRI's solution portfolio has a wide range of high-end features and advanced functionality to meet current and future production line requirements.

Realize your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions, and Industry 4.0 data-driven management system, YMS 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality and reduce operator workload.

Disclaimer

TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 02:16:08 UTC
