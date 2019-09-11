TRI Test Research : Test and Inspection Solutions at WNIE Live 2019

[September 5, 2019 - Taipei, Taiwan] Test Repair Inspection UK Limited
, the distributor of Test Research, Inc. (TRI), will participate in WNIE Live 2019.
The exhibition will be held at NAEC Stoneleigh
in Warwickshire, England
on September18 - 19, 2019
. Visit Booth #A12
and discover the World-class Test and Inspection for the PCB Assembly Industry.
TRI offers a One Stop Solution for PCB Assembly Testing and Inspection, which includes 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), 3D CT Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI), High-Performance In-Circuit Testing (ICT) and Functional Tester (FCT). TRI's solution portfolio has a wide range of high-end features and advanced functionality to meet current and future production line requirements.
Realize your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions, and Industry 4.0 data-driven management system, YMS 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality and reduce operator workload.
