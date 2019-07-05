TRI Test Research : announces relocation of its Japan Branch Office

Test Research, Inc. (TRI) officially announces the relocation of its Japan branch office, TRI Japan Corporation, since July 1, 2019. The contact information of TRI Japan Corporation listed below will become effective on July 1, 2019: Address: 4-26-10 Ishiwara, Sumida-ku, Tokyo, 130-0011 Japan TEL: +81 3 62730518 FAX: +81 3 62730519 E-Mail: trijp@tri.com.tw

Besides the new office address, all other means of contact, including website, email, telephone, and fax numbers, will remain the same and fully operational. TRI's customers should not experience any changes or delays in service, production, or shipping during the brief transition period. TRI invites its valued business partners to update the contact address for TRI Japan Corporation in their records and visit the new office location..

