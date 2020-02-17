Log in
TRI Test Research : presents New High Accuracy 3D AOI Solution

02/17/2020 | 09:22pm EST
[February 18, 2020 - Taipei, Taiwan]
Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce the release of the High Accuracy TR7700Q SII 3D AOI.

The TR7700Q SII is equipped with TRI's latest improved optical system that increases stability and increases speed up to 25%, compared to the last model. The TR7700Q SII has a Higher Accuracy and improved Gauge R&R with Stop-and-Go Imaging Technology.

TRI's 3D AOI technologies range from Depth from Focus (DFF), 3D Blue Laser, and Moiré projection for virtually Zero-escape Inspection. The DFF 3D Technology is capable of 1µm Optical Resolution that Reduces Operator Re-Inspection, lowering the operational costs.

For more information, please visit:
https://www.tri.com.tw/en/product/product_detail-11-2-1534-1.html

###

About TRI

TRI offers the most robust product portfolio in the industry for Automatic Test and Inspection solutions. From 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), 2D and 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), and 3D Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) systems to Manufacturing Defect Analyzers (MDAs), Functional Testers (FCT) and In-Circuit Testers (ICT), TRI provides the most cost-effective solutions to meet a comprehensive range of manufacturing test and inspection requirements. Learn more at http://www.tri.com.tw. For sales and service information, please write to us at marketing@tri.com.tw or call +886-2-2832 8918.


Disclaimer

TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 02:21:02 UTC
