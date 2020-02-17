TRI Test Research : presents New High Accuracy 3D AOI Solution

[February 18, 2020 - Taipei, Taiwan]

Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce the release of the High Accuracy TR7700Q SII 3D AOI.

The TR7700Q SII is equipped with TRI's latest improved optical system that increases stability and increases speed up to 25%, compared to the last model. The TR7700Q SII has a Higher Accuracy and improved Gauge R&R with Stop-and-Go Imaging Technology.