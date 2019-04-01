TRI Test Research : to hold Innovation Seminar in Penang, Malaysia

with Shadow-Free Solder Inspection with Digital Fringe Projectors, Smart Board Warpage Control, and CoaXPress Speed Upgrade. Test Research, Inc. will also demonstrate the leading 3D AOI TR7500QE offering Top and Side camera Multi-angle High-Accuracy Inspection. TRI's technology seminar lineup will also include the 3D AXI Solutions for BGA, Voiding, PTH, THT, PressFit Connectors, PoP, BGH and SMD components for Full Inspection. During the seminar, TRI will present the capabilities of the TR5001Q SII Inline Multi-Core Parallel ICT .

product demos held in Penang, Malaysia. The one-day event will focus on the latest technology innovations in TRI's comprehensive PCBA test and inspection portfolio, including the Smart Factory Solutions and AI Applications.

[April 1, 2019 - Taipei, Taiwan] Test Research, Inc. (TRI) will feature Innovative Inspection Solutions, SPI, AOI, AXI and ICT solutions at a technology seminar and

Realize your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions, and Industry 4.0 data-driven management system, YMS 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality and reduce operator workload.

Celebrating 30 years of Innovation

TRI will be marking the anniversary throughout the year by showcasing Smart Factory test and inspection solutions at seminars, exhibitions and trade shows. The company's 30 years of continuous revenue growth and profitability demonstrate the outcomes of its commitment to excellence.

About TRI

Test Research, Inc. (TRI) provides the most cost-effective solutions to meet a comprehensive range of manufacturing test and inspection requirements, from Automatic Test and Inspection solutions to Manufacturing Defect Analyzers, In-Circuit Testers and Functional Testers. Learn more at http://www.tri.com.tw. For sales and service information, write to us at marketing@tri.com.tw or call +886-2-2832 8918