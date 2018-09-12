Log in
TRI Test Research : to showcase Automated SMT Inspection for the Connected Factory at electronica 2018

09/12/2018 | 02:12am CEST
[September 13, 2018 - Taipei, Taiwan]
Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the Leading Test and Inspection Systems provider for the Electronics Manufacturing Industry will join electronica 2018 held at Messe München in Munich, Germany to showcase Automated SMT Inspection for the Connected Factory. Visit booth #A3-449 to see TRI's 3D SPI, 3D AOI, 3D CT AXI and Multi-Core ICT Solutions in action.

Uncover your Production Line defects with the TRI's Inspection solutions on display at electronica 2018, 3D SPI TR7007QI, for Accurate Shadow-Free Solder Inspection with Digital Fringe Projectors and Smart Board Warpage Control. Test Research, Inc. will also exhibit the leading 3D AOI TR7500QE offering Top and Side camera Multi-angle High-Accuracy Inspection.

Also showcasing, TRI's new cutting-edge Inline 3D AOI TR7700Q with unprecedented 1um High-Resolution. Discover TRI's World-Class High-Resolution 3D CT AXI TR7600F3D, and complete your SMT Inspection with TRI's Multi-core ICT TR5001D SII Inline.

Unleash the Potential of your Production Line with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions, and Industry 4.0 capabilities. Test Research, Inc.'s systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality, and reduce operator workload.

About TRI

TRI offers the most robust product portfolio in the industry for Automatic Test and Inspection solutions. From Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), and 3D Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) systems to Manufacturing Defect Analyzers (MDAs), In-Circuit Test equipment (ICT), and Functional Testing (FCT), TRI provides the most cost-effective solutions to meet a comprehensive range of manufacturing Test and Inspection requirements. Learn more at http://www.tri.com.tw. For sales and service information, write us at trieurope@tri.com.tw or call +49 (9122) 631 2127.

Disclaimer

TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 00:11:08 UTC
