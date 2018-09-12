TRI Test Research : to showcase Automated SMT Inspection for the Connected Factory at electronica 2018

Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the Leading Test and Inspection Systems provider for the Electronics Manufacturing Industry will joinheld atinto showcase Automated SMT Inspection for the Connected Factory. Visit booth #to see TRI's 3D SPI, 3D AOI, 3D CT AXI and Multi-Core ICT Solutions in action.

Uncover your Production Line defects with the TRI's Inspection solutions on display at electronica 2018, 3D SPI TR7007QI, for Accurate Shadow-Free Solder Inspection with Digital Fringe Projectors and Smart Board Warpage Control. Test Research, Inc. will also exhibit the leading 3D AOI TR7500QE offering Top and Side camera Multi-angle High-Accuracy Inspection.

Also showcasing, TRI's new cutting-edge Inline 3D AOI TR7700Q with unprecedented 1um High-Resolution. Discover TRI's World-Class High-Resolution 3D CT AXI TR7600F3D, and complete your SMT Inspection with TRI's Multi-core ICT TR5001D SII Inline.

Unleash the Potential of your Production Line with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions, and Industry 4.0 capabilities. Test Research, Inc.'s systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality, and reduce operator workload.



