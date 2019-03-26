TRICARE : Bring Your TRICARE Benefit Questions to April 4 Webinar

3/26/2019

Have questions about your TRICARE benefit? Here's your chance to get some answers. Join the 'Ask TRICARE ' webinar on April 4, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. The Q&A webinar will include a panel of subject matter experts to answer your questions about TRICARE health care, pharmacy, and dental programs.

Our panelists include representatives from major TRICARE offices and programs, including:

The 'Ask TRICARE' webinar is one of many TRICARE resources to help you get answers to your questions about your TRICARE benefits. Visit TRICARE Publications for a look at more resources, from handbooks and brochures to fact sheets and newsletters. You can also review FAQs on the website. Search by keyword or by category to find answers to frequently asked TRICARE questions.



Bring your questions and register to join us on April 4 . You must be registered and in the webinar platform to submit a question electronically. If you call in by phone, you'll only be able to listen to the webinar. Don't miss this unique opportunity to ask questions directly to TRICARE experts.

Last Updated 3/26/2019