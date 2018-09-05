TRIMEDX : Announces Executive Team Addition

TRIMEDX, a leader in clinical engineering and clinical asset management
services, has named LeAnne Hester as Chief Marketing Officer. In this
role, Hester will design and implement strategies to drive market share,
new client growth and increase customer retention.
LeAnne comes to TRIMEDX with robust healthcare experience, which
includes working with providers, payers, consulting and technology
organizations. Previous roles include leadership positions at Premier,
Inc., Leidos, Sg2, and Ontario Systems. She most recently served as the
Chief Commercial Officer for PeraHealth where she had responsibility for
marketing, product management, business development and sales.
With over 1,500 associates, TRIMEDX helps hospitals reduce expenses,
optimize service and enhance revenue through innovative equipment
management programs. TRIMEDX currently serves more than 1,800 healthcare
facilities in 28 states, has serviced and maintains data on more than a
million medical devices, and has saved more than $450 million in capital
expenditures and operating costs for its clients. TRIMEDX has grown
rapidly over the past decade, becoming a meaningful and important
strategic partner to some of the nation’s most prominent healthcare
providers.
“Unlocking the value of clinical assets like medical equipment has a
direct impact on not only cost and quality, but also patient and
clinician’s satisfaction of the healthcare system. I am excited to join
an organization whose vision is to partner with health systems to
support their mission of advancing patient care and has investment in
their associates and the communities they serve as a core value,” said
Hester.
“LeAnne brings a wealth of healthcare industry experience to her new
role,” said Henry Hummel, CEO. “We are pleased to have a leader of her
caliber join our team and lead our strategic marketing efforts as we
expand our client base and solutions offerings.”
For more information about TRIMEDX, visit www.trimedx.com.
About TRIMEDX
Created by healthcare for healthcare, TRIMEDX understands that patients
are the number one priority. Headquartered in Indianapolis, TRIMEDX
started as a hospital clinical engineering department focusing on
reducing expenses, optimizing service and enhancing the patient
experience through innovative medical equipment management programs.
Today, TRIMEDX is recognized around the globe as a leader in medical
equipment management.
