TRIPLE FIVE GROUP ANNOUNCES KEN DOWNING AS ITS NEW CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

East Rutherford, N.J., March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Five Group—the retail and experiential specialists, known for developing the West Edmonton Mall, the Mall of America, and, soon, American Dream—announces today a new company-wide Chief Creative Officer: Ken Downing. Downing joins at a key moment in the corporation’s expansion: in late Summer 2019, Triple Five Group will open American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream will define the future of retail, dining and entertainment, hybridizing each under a 3 million square foot site that will boast over 450 stores and restaurants, multiple theme parks, an indoor ski hill, an ice-skating rink, and much more. Downing will lend his expert eye and input to American Dream’s final touches and ongoing evolution.

Downing arrives at Triple Five from Neiman Marcus, where he served as Senior Vice President and Fashion Director. He is highly recognized and deeply respected within the fashion community and is an active member on multiple industry platforms—including the Council of Fashion Designers of America, where he once served as a judge for the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize. Downing will help to drive, define, and distinctly shape American Dream and Triple Five projects as entirely unique—and completely new—experiences.

“Ken’s appointment as Chief Creative Officer for Triple Five underscores our commitment to providing guests with the highest level of service and style. He is one of the most well-known and well-respected executives in the luxury sector, and his leadership will only serve to strengthen our position of providing one-of-a-kind, world class destinations. Ken has a proven track record of working with designers and curating premiere consumer experiences - mixing the best in fashion, art, culture and design,” says Don Ghermezian, President, American Dream.

“There are forces of nature and then there is Don Ghermezian of Triple Five. No dream is too big, no detail too small. These are the ideals that are the cornerstones of my career. Joining Triple Five as Chief Creative Officer, leading the Design, Advertising, Marketing, Public Relations and Events teams on new, existing and future projects is beyond exhilarating. Together, with Don and the Triple Five teams, we will redefine the idea of redefining retail. I look forward, first and foremost, to contributing to American Dream. I assure you there is not another project anywhere that will rival its impact to the retail world,” says Ken Downing.

ABOUT TRIPLE FIVE

Triple Five Group has successfully developed and managed a wide-range of mixed-use developments and large-scale ventures from shopping and entertainment centers, hospitality properties to industrial real estate and natural resource development. Most notably, Triple Five developed, owns and manages North America’s two largest tourism, retail and entertainment complexes: West Edmonton Mall and the Mall of America, and is developing American Dream Miami. Triple Five’s wide-ranging operations have successfully delivered mixed-use developments and activities worldwide that encompass the development, management and ownership of world-scale ventures in many fields.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream is a world-class destination under development by Triple Five Group, owners of the two largest shopping and entertainment centers in North America—Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall. American Dream will provide customers with an entirely unique experience in shopping, lifestyle and leisure activities by offering a singular blend of retail, dining and entertainment options all in one location.

Opening in late Summer 2019, the project is approximately 3 million square feet. American Dream includes the only Saks Fifth Avenue and Barneys New York in New Jersey, alongside 450 retail, food and specialty shops. These are complemented by over 18 acres of entertainment including North America’s largest fully-enclosed indoor DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park; a 16-story Big Snow Indoor Ski & Snow Park; Kidzania; a live Performing Arts Theater; a 300-foot tall Observation Wheel; luxury movie theatres by CMX; a Sea Life Aquarium, Lego Discovery Center; an Ice Rink (NHL-sized); and a site called The Dining Terrace that offers over fifteen full service restaurants, the world’s only Munchie’s Food Hall, and two 18-hole miniature golf courses. Additionally, the American Dream will feature “The Collections,” a distinct shopping environment dedicated to both iconic luxury brands younger, fashion-forward retail.

Dana McHugh Triple Five Group pr@americandream.com