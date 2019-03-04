TRK Connection Hires Chris Bruner as Senior Vice President of National Sales

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar 04, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- TRK Connection (TRK), a leading provider of mortgage quality control (QC) and origination management solutions, announced today it has hired Chris Bruner, CMB, AMP, as Senior Vice President of National Sales. In this role, Bruner will lead TRK's sales division, advising mortgage operations centers across the U.S. on how to leverage TRK's Insight Risk & Defect Management (RDM) mortgage quality control (QC) audit platform to improve quality control cost centers.



"Chris Bruner is a highly experienced mortgage sales professional with deep roots in the compliance and QC sectors of the industry," said TRK Executive Vice President of Strategy Jeremy Burcham. "His extensive knowledge of this space will undoubtedly prove to be an asset as TRK enters into its next phase of growth."



Prior to joining TRK Connection, Bruner was a managing principal at Fiserv, Inc., in Wisconsin for two years. While at Fiserv, he helped to streamline loan processing, reduce costs and support regulatory compliance with an automated life-of-loan solution. Bruner also spent three years with Florida-based ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), where he served as a National Sales Director.



Having spent nearly 20 years in the mortgage industry, Bruner gained the majority of his experience working for AppIntelligence and Interthinx, which merged in 2007. From 2003 through 2007, Bruner worked in business development at AppIntelligence, and after the merger, he worked as a sales director in Interthinx's Compliance Department until 2013. Bruner started in the industry at Wave Technologies in Missouri, spending two years as a sales representative.



"In today's mortgage environment, lenders simply cannot afford to conduct their QC operations manually," Bruner said. "With its industry-first Encompass integration using the latest Ellie Mae Encompass Partner Connect APIs, TRK has built the most sophisticated audit systems on the market, and I look forward to helping lenders leverage this unique and powerful platform to mitigate loan defects and drive loan quality."



About TRK Connection:



Founded in 2013, TRK Connection prides itself on its ability to develop technologies that allow businesses to surpass their organizational needs and meet their business objectives. As an innovator in the mortgage origination and quality assurance space, TRK continues to develop and refine solutions geared to promote and strengthen the loan origination process, pre/post-close loan audits and the defect remediation process.



Currently, TRK offers solutions that support Mortgage Audit & Quality Control (Insight Risk & Defect Management(TM)), Loan Origination Vendor Management (Core Connect(TM)), Complete LOS Connectivity Platforms and more.



For more information, visit http://trkconnection.com/



